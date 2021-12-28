Yearender: Cristiano Ronaldo goals and records in 2021

Bengaluru, December 27: Several top footballers usually retire before the age of 36 or at least consider their retirement plan but Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly not among those footballers. The Portuguese phenomenon ages like a fine wine and continues to amaze us week in week out.
He
happily
took
the
challenge
to
make
a
move
to
the
toughest
league
in
Europe
at
this
age
and
he
has
managed
to
pass
the
test
with
flying
colours.
Manchester
United
might
not
be
having
a
particularly
impressive
season
but
if
not
for
Ronaldo,
their
situation
would
have
been
a
lot
worse.
In this article, we take a look at how the superstar performed in 2021:
All-Time Leading Top Scorer in International Football
Since Ronaldo made his way to the Portugal side, he has more than often stood out as the sole hero of his country. Ronaldo's Portugal career has been nothing short of spectacular and his records for his country speaks for it.
In
2021,
Ronaldo
broke
the
international
goal
scoring
record
formerly
held
by
Iranian
legend,
Ali
Daei
(109
goals)
which
stood
for
years,
after
helping
his
nation
go
past
Republic
Ireland
in
a
World
Cup
qualifying
match.
The
36-year-old
currently
has
115
strikes
to
his
name
in
184
international
caps,
making
him
also
the
leading
active
goal-scorer
in
the
world.
Joining the 800 goal club
Ronaldo got his name once again in the history books becoming the latest player to join the 800-goal club. His brace helped Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 on 2nd December as the former Real Madrid star became the leading top scorer in the 21st century and the only footballer to bag 800 goals in the same century. He currently occupies the fourth spot in the all-time goal-scoring list for both club and country and there is every chance that he manages to reach 900 career goals before hanging up his boots.
More records in European Championship
Cristiano Ronaldo, along with Patrick Schick, finished top in the goalscoring charts in Euro 2020 as the 36-year-old made more records in the tournament. He became the first player to score at 5 consecutive Euro Cups and the first player to appear for 5 times in Euro Cups. He also significantly increased the gap of being the all-time top scorer in Euros with his current tally of 14 goals significantly ahead of Michel Platini's 9.
Various other accolades
On 29th September, Ronaldo broke his former teammate Iker Casillas’ record of most appearances in the UEFA Champions League and he currently has 181 appearances in the premier club competition in Europe to his name. He also became the only player to win the Top Scorer Award & All Major Domestic Trophies in England, Spain, Italy i.e. 3 of the top five leagues in Europe. He also became the first player to score at least 20 goals in each of the last 12 seasons in the top-five European Leagues on his 600th league appearance.
Numbers
Ronaldo only managed to finish ninth in the race for Ballon d'Or 2021 but his numbers have hardly dried up. Ronaldo has played a total of 63 games for club and country in 2021 having scored 46 goals in the process while producing 6 assists. He has 0.73 goals per game while scoring 10 of his goals from the spot. The 36-year-old has scored 25 with his right foot, 12 with his left foot and 9 with his head.