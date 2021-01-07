Yearender: Overview of 2020 for La Liga in India

Red carpet for El Clasico
La Liga rolled out a Red Carpet at the Red Fort to promote the El Clasico fixture.
In order to create buzz for the much awaited fixture which was being played for the first time behind closed doors, a red carpet was rolled out by La Liga at seven different inconic locations around the world including the historic Red Fort at New Delhi.
E-Learning
La Liga Football Schools launched an online series during the lockdown period.
La Liga Football Schools students got an opportunity to learn from the technical and institutional session with experts from clubs such as Real Betis, Sevilla FC and Celta de Vigo. The session enabled students to learn about the rich heritage of these clubs.
E-Training
The La Liga Football Schools provided e-training to students during the lockdown period in India.
The La Liga along with India on Track organized 60 sessions for over 1,500 students from eight various cities across India.
Programming initiatives
La Liga launched exclusive programmes on Facebook Watch like ''La Liga StayAtHome'', ''La Liga Nations and ''La Liga Clubs for football fans in the Indian subcontinent to keep them closer to the game.
The La Liga in the Indian subcontinent has seen a great increase in impressions and engagement because of its association with Facebook largely due to the various content produced to keep the fans engaged.