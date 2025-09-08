Football Zielinski Aims To Showcase His Talent At Inter Milan Following Injury-Plagued First Season Piotr Zielinski is eager to demonstrate his capabilities at Inter Milan after an injury-hit debut season. The Poland international aims to regain form and contribute significantly to the team. By Mykhel Team Published: Monday, September 8, 2025, 18:06 [IST]

Piotr Zielinski is eager to demonstrate his abilities to Inter Milan supporters after a challenging first season marked by injuries. The Polish midfielder joined Inter as a free agent following eight years at Napoli. However, he only appeared in 26 Serie A matches due to recurring minor injuries. This was the fewest games he played since the 2013/14 season with Udinese.

Zielinski has accumulated significant experience in Italy's top league, playing 391 matches, scoring 44 goals, and providing 49 assists. Despite his setbacks last season, he remains optimistic about showcasing his skills to the Inter fans. "I started with small injuries, which meant I was never able to reach the top. Then another one came just as I was gaining confidence and finding some continuity," Zielinski told SportMediaset.

The 31-year-old midfielder aims to prove his worth this year by contributing significantly to the team. He expressed his determination: "This year I want to prove that I am an Inter player, that I have quality and that I will be able to give a lot to this team." His versatility allows him to play anywhere in midfield, making him a valuable asset for any formation.

Zielinski's debut season at Inter was marred by injuries, yet he remains content with his performance. "Unfortunately, injuries left their mark on my first season at Inter, but it went well and I'm happy," he stated. His commitment to giving his best wherever the coach places him highlights his dedication.

As Zielinski continues his journey with Inter Milan, he is determined to leave a lasting impression on both the club and its supporters. His resolve and adaptability make him a promising figure for the team's future success.