Zinedine Zidane hints at Thibaut Courtois exit from Real Madrid

By
zidane

Bengaluru, April 3: Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois' future has been thrown into a big doubt after manager Zinedine Zidane hinted that there will be 'no debate' about Real Madrid's goalkeeper next season.

The Belgian shot-stopper landed his dream move to the Spanish capital last summer from Chelsea for £40million, but it seemed to have fast turned into a nightmare.

The 26-year-old already has had a miserable campaign with his new side, getting out of all the possible accolades in his first season and now facing an exit from the side after the arrival of former boss Zidane.

Courtois only able to move to the Santiago Bernabeu after the Frenchman had departed following three straight Champions League triumphs. And following his arrival, Courtois now has been dropped for his first game back in charge against Celta Vigo, while the Belgian also missed Sunday's win over Huesca due to injury.

Courtois was the first choice keeper under former managers Julen Lopetegui and Santiago Solari but looked to be out of favour of now.

The French boss clearly remains an admirer of Keylor Navas after using him as his No 1 during his first spell at the Bernabeu and while talking about the goalkeeping situation, he now has hinted of a permanent settlement in next season.

Zidane was quoted as saying: "I assure you that next year there will be no debate about the goalkeeper. Whether I will play with a regular goalkeeper next year? That depends on the keepers that I will have in my squad. At the moment I have three good ones. But there will be certainly no debate, I tell you that now. It's going to be pretty clear."

It has now a put a big question mark over the Belgian international's future who apparently seemed to have lost his place. And with the shot-stopper in his prime only looking at first-team football, the possibility of seeing Courtois in Madrid shirt looks fade now.

However, with the talent and potential the 26-year-old surely won't be short of top-class suitors. French giants PSG are said to be looking for a world class keeper and if Courtois is allowed to leave the Spanish capital then they can be one of his potential options.

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 3, 2019, 14:28 [IST]
