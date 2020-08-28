Football
Ibrahimovic 'just warming up' as he hints at new Milan contract

By Daniel Lewis

Milan, August 28: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has given his firmest indication yet that he will stay on with Milan for the 2020-21 season.

The 38-year-old scored 11 times in 20 matches for the Rossoneri last season after returning to the club on a short-team deal in January.

That contract expired at the end of 2019-20 but Milan have been working hard to keep Ibrahimovic at San Siro, with technical director Paolo Maldini making it a priority.

Agent Mino Raiola denied on Wednesday that fresh terms had been agreed, but the former Sweden international appeared to confirm on Friday that a new deal has been either signed or is a formality.

He wrote on Twitter, alongside a picture of himself in Milan kit: "Like I said I'm just warming up @acmilan"

The picture was doctored to indicate Ibrahimovic will wear the number 11 shirt in the new season, rather than the 21 he took on joining the Serie A giants.

Story first published: Friday, August 28, 2020, 14:40 [IST]
