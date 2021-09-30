After Rupinder, another Tokyo 2020 star Lakra also retires from International Hockey

New Delhi, September 30: Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian hockey star Birendra Lakra on Thursday (September 30) announced that he is quitting the game with immediate effect, hours after his teammate Rupinder Pal Singh announced his retirement.
Lakra's retirement was announced by Hockey India on its official twitter handle.
"A solid defender and one of the most influential Indian Men's Hockey Team figures, the Odisha star has announced his retirement from the Indian national team. Happy Retirement, Birendra Lakra," HI tweeted.
The 31-year-old Lakra, a defender, was part of India's bronze medal-winning side in the Tokyo Olympics.
He was also part of the 2014 gold medal-winning Incheon Asian Games team and the side that claimed bronze in 2018 Jakarta.
Star India drag-flicker Rupinder Pal Singh quits international hockey
Hours earlier, Lakra's teammate drag-flicker Rupinder, who played a starring role in the historic bronze-winning Tokyo Olympics campaign, announced his surprise international retirement "to make way for youngsters".
After Rupinder called time on his illustrious career, Hockey India congratulated the two-time Olympian for his outstanding contribution to the sport.
"For over a decade Rupinder was a household name in Indian Hockey and his abilities to drag-flick made him very popular among fans globally. Hockey India congratulates him on his illustrious career with the Indian Team," stated Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam.
"He expressed his decision to the top management of Hockey India. We wish him the very best as he begins a new chapter in his personal and professional life," the statement added.
