Asia Cup is Crucial for India Hockey Team's World Cup Qualification, Says Coach Craig Fulton

-MyKhel Team

The Asia Cup 2025 is a crucial event for the Indian men's hockey team, claimed chief coach Craig Fulton on Thursday (August 28). Harmanpreet Singh-led side's journey in the continental competition begins against China on Friday (August 29).

This tournament is their final opportunity to secure a spot in next year's World Cup. After an unsuccessful Pro League campaign in Europe, India must win the Asia Cup to qualify for the World Cup, which Belgium and the Netherlands will host from 14 to 30 August next year.

"This is our flagship event of the year, so we are putting everything in this tournament. We want to grow in the tournament but at the same time the prize is big, direct qualification and that's what we are after," Fulton stated during Thursday's pre-match press conference.

Focus on Experience and Strategy

With a World Cup spot on the line, Fulton opted for experienced players over new talent. "We had a big squad, 24 in Australia tour. Some younger players came into the squad so they needed games. So the first two games was about giving opportunity to younger players and game 3 and 4 was selection for the Asia Cup. It was competitive," he explained. He believes experience is key in such a critical tournament.

Fulton has addressed weaknesses identified during the Pro League's European leg. "We had some really close games in the Pro League but the results didn't go our way. We were playing well, we just couldn't finish in the fourth quarter. We created chances but we were not as efficient as with PCs or field goals," he noted.

Improving Defence and Scoring

The team has focused on improving tactics, particularly in defence and scoring efficiency. "Obviously we will have to have the level of defence from the team. If we are scoring goals and then also conceding goals you don't win games. So that was the problem which was happening in the Pro League. So we have put real emphasis these areas," Fulton said.

India last claimed the Asia Cup title eight years ago in Dhaka in 2017 and secured third place in the previous edition. The team aims to reclaim its position as Asia's top team by winning this tournament.

Mental Conditioning Support

Recognising the tournament's importance, India has enlisted renowned mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton, who previously worked with them during the Paris Olympics. "It's pretty specific, it's to connect with individual players. We had a really good build up to Paris and then not so much contact with Paddy as we were building the squad," Fulton mentioned.

Upton plays a vital role in shaping the team's mental approach and mindset for this qualifier. "And now it is qualifier so we are using those resources to qualify. Paddy is fully responsible for the mental approach and mindset of the team," Fulton added.

If India qualifies through this tournament, they will have a year-long programme set up for preparation. The coach emphasised that they haven't won this tournament recently, and their goal is to become Asia's number one team again by striving hard over the next ten days.

With inputs from PTI