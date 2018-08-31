English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Asian Games 2018: Japan shatter India eves' hockey gold dream

Posted By:
India eves settled for silver after their 1-2 defeat in the final against Japan
India eves settled for silver after their 1-2 defeat in the final against Japan

Jakarta, August 31: The Indian women hockey team's dream of reclaiming the gold at the Asian Games after 36 years remained unfulfilled as it lost 1-2 to Japan to settle for the silver medal here on Thursday (August 31).

It was yet another heartbreak for Indian hockey, a day after the fancied men's team lost to Malaysia via penalty shoot-out in the semifinals.

ASIAN GAMES PAGE

Coming into the match, the Indians were favourites to the title as they are ranked five places above Japan at ninth in the world rankings.

But the Japanese matched India stick for stick and took the lead in the 11th minute when Minami Shimizu converted their first penalty corner.

India, however, did not give up and pressed hard for the equaliser which came in the 25th minute when Neha Goyal deflected in a Navneet Kaur reverse hit pass, as both the teams went into the breather locked at 1-1.

The Japanese, however, came out rejuvenated after the change of ends and restored their lead through another penalty corner conversion, by skipper Motomi Kawamura in the 44th minute.

In the final quarter, the Indians pressed hard in search of the equaliser but Japan defended in numbers to win the match and claim the gold medal.

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
IND 166/4 (50.0 vs ENG 246
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Story first published: Friday, August 31, 2018, 21:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 31, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue