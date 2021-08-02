Australia vs Germany Hockey Semifinal Schedule: Date, IST Time, Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Stats & Records

While Australia reached the semi-finals by beating the Netherlands in a penalty shootout in sizzling Tokyo heat, Germany overcame Rio 2016 gold winners Argentina 3-1 to reach the last 4.

A powerful performance by goalkeeper Andrew Charter, who kept a clean sheet in the shootouts after the match ended 2-2 in normal time - helped the Kookaburras oust the Dutch side, who have never missed out on a semi-finals of the Olympic hockey tournament since 1984.

Germany, meanwhile, came from behind to power past Argentina thanks to a brace from Lukas Windferder and a goal from Timm Herzbruch.

The Kookaburras remained unbeaten - drawing one and winning 5 by scoring loads of goals - in the pool stages putting 7 goals past India, who they could face in the final, while Germany lost two matches and won four en route to the knock out stages.

The Australians have scored 24 goals - 14 field goals, 9 from penalty corners and 1 penalty stroke so far in the Tokyo Olympics, while the Germans have scored 22 goals - 11 field and 11 penalty corners.

The winner of the Australia vs Germany encounter will face either India or Belgium, who are set to play the other semi-final, in the gold medal match with losers of both the last 4 matches set to play the bronze medal match.

Here myKhel offers you all the info about Australia vs Germany semifinal match: Time in IST, TV telecast and live streaming details.

1. Match date

The Australia vs Germany men's hockey semifinal will be played on Tuesday (August 3).

2. Match time in IST

The semifinal will start at 3:30 PM IST

3. Where to watch - TV Channel, Live streaming

The Australia vs Germany men's hockey semifinal will be live on Sony Sports Networks - Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3 or Sony SIX, and live streaming will be on Sony LIV. You can also catch the live updates via myKhel.