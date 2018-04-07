CWG 2018: I didn't recognise my team today, says disappointed Marijne

Pakistan fight back late to hold India | India's full schedule, timing and TV channel information at Gold Coast

"Today, I didn't recognise the team I have been coaching for the last five months," a livid Marijne said after the pool B match which ended in a 2-2 draw. India conceded a goal in the final seven seconds after leading 2-1 in the match, giving Pakistan more reason to celebrate despite the shared honours. Asked if the Indians were too relaxed in the clash owing to Pakistan's poor recent form, Maijne said, "Sometimes if you have nerves then it can look you are too relaxed."

Breaking down India's mistakes, Marijne said the team faltered in doing the basics right. "The structure wasn't good enough, the level was low. It could just be because we were playing Pakistan, or it can be because this is the first match of tournament. I can't change the result now, we are now looking forward to the next match (against Wales tomorrow)," he said.

The Dutchman said his wards ended up making Pakistan look good, a team that lacked any spirit in the first 30 minutes. "Of course we are not happy but the players are even more disappointed than me. We need to figure out why did this happen, that's most important. I am absolutely not satisfied with the performance," he said. "If you see this match, we have to improve the basics. We let Pakistan play well. I want to have a feedback fom the team, what did they feel. The gameplan was clear but still they lost their heads," he added.

However, Marijne rejected suggestions that India are more susceptible than others when it comes to conceding late goals. "...it happens a lot with other teams too. Consistency is discipline and the discipline today was less than the previous matches. The quality is there but we have to show it over and over again, like Australia," he opined.

"We must not give excuses, we didn't play well. We are much better than this," he said. Marijne has left on-field decision-making completely on players and asked whether he needs to be more involved given today's performance, he said, "If we choose a certain style we don't change after one bad match."

India is a closed chapter: Pak coach Oltmans

Meanwhile, the country's former hockey coach Roelant Oltmans, who is now in charge of the Pakistan team but was inundated with questions on his previous team after their Commonwealth Games clash said, "India is a closed chapter now."

"It's a happy chapter but it's closed now," he asserted twice over for the effect when there were more questions on the team he used to coach than the one he is coaching right now. The legendary Dutchman was shown the door in September last year for lack of results by the Indian federation despite a decent record.

He took over as Pakistan's coach last month, a second stint for him across the border from India. Speaking about the match, Oltmans was pleased with the way the Pakistan team held its nerves and converted a penalty corner in the dying seconds to snatch a draw.

"India punished our mistakes very well. But I think we were not too bad either," he said, highlighting the lack of expected gulf in the quality of the two sides on Saturday. When he was asked whether the Indians had a bad day at work, Oltmans seemed quite flustered and stated, "I don't know. I don't know whether they had a good day or a bad day. They obviously made a few mistakes."

He also rejected the view that his long stint with the Indian team gives him the edge while coaching against the side. "Of course I know a couple of things but they also know how I think. I don't think it's too much of a factor for me," he said.