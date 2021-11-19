Donghae Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2021: Savita to lead 18-member Indian Hockey Team

New Delhi, November 19: Hockey India on Friday (November 19) named the 18-member Indian Women's Hockey Team for the upcoming Donghae Women's Asian Champions Trophy which is scheduled to be held between December 5 and 12. India begins their campaign on the opening day and will battle it out against China, Korea, Japan, Thailand and Malaysia in the single-pool tournament for top honours.
The Indian team will see Savita, who was named the FIH Goalkeeper of the Year, Captain the side along with experienced defender Deep Grace Ekka who will be her deputy. The team includes goalkeeper Rajani Etimarpu and defenders Udita, Nikki Pradhan, Gurjit Kaur, who were all part of the Tokyo Olympics squad.
The midfield includes Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Nisha, Monika, Neha, Jyoti who played for India in their historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics. Namita Toppo who was the alternate player at the Tokyo Olympics as well as her state-mate from Odisha Lilima Minz are also part of the team.
The forward line will see two-time Olympian Vandana Katariya lead the charge with Navneet Kaur who was part of the Tokyo Olympic squad. Forwards Rajwinder Kaur, Mariana Kujur and Sonika too have been named.
Navjot Kaur and youngster Suman Devi Thoudam have been chosen as alternate players (Ap) who will be permitted to play only if there is an injury or someone in the 18-member squad is ruled out of the tournament due to Covid-19.
Speaking about the team composition, Chief Coach for Indian Women's Hockey Team Janneke Schopman said, "Despite some unfortunate injuries and Senior players joining the Junior team for the Junior World Cup in South Africa, I feel we have selected a good team for the upcoming Women's Asian Champions Trophy. This tournament will be a good opportunity for some young new players to get a taste of the highest international level and I'm excited to see if we can implement our training themes consistently."
"I'm sure that expectations are high after our success at the Tokyo Olympics but we all start at zero again. I am confident that we can show our abilities and will be looking for our team to play consistently at a high pace," Schopman added.
While India will play their opening match against Thailand on 5 December, they play Malaysia on 6 December and hosts and defending Champions Korea in their third match on 8 December. India plays China on 9 December and Japan on 11 December. The Final will take place on 12 December between the topper of the pool and the team that finished second in the pool.
In the previous edition held in 2018, India finished runners-up behind Korea.
Indian Women's Team:
Goalkeepers
1. Savita (C)
2. Rajani Etimarpu
Defenders
3. Deep Grace Ekka (VC)
4. Udita
5. Nikki Pradhan
6. Gurjit Kaur
Midfielders
7. Nisha
8. Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam
9. Namita Toppo
10. Monika
11. Neha
12. Jyoti
13. Lilima Minz
Forwards
14. Navneet Kaur
15. Vandana Katariya
16. Rajwinder Kaur
17. Mariana Kujur
18. Sonika.
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.