Hockey Asia Cup 2025: India announce 18-member Squad, Harmanpreet Singh named captain - Check Full List of Players, Standbys

Hockey India unveiled the 18-member Indian Men's Hockey squad for the upcoming Hero Men's Asia Cup 2025, set to take place at the newly developed Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar from 29th August to 7th September.

The prestigious continental event, which also serves as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 (Belgium-Netherlands), places India in Pool A alongside Japan, China, and Kazakhstan. India will kick off their campaign against China on August 29, followed by matches against Japan on August 31 and Kazakhstan on September 1.

Captain Harmanpreet Singh, the seasoned drag-flick specialist, will continue to lead the team. Head Coach Craig Fulton emphasized the importance of fielding an experienced and balanced squad capable of handling pressure and securing World Cup qualification.

Krishan Pathak and Suraj Karkera are the two custodians called up in the squad, while the likes of Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh are also included. Nilam Sanjeep and Selvam Karthi are the two standbys for India.

Speaking on the team selection, Indian Men's Team Coach Craig Fulton said, "We've gone with an experienced squad that understands what it takes to perform in high-pressure situations. The Asia Cup is crucial for us because qualification for the World Cup is at stake, so we needed players who have the composure, resilience, and know-how to deliver. The selection reflects our intent - to put forward a team that can compete strongly and achieve our main objective."

"I'm very pleased with the balance and quality across the squad. We have leaders in every line - defence, midfield, and attack - and that collective strength is what excites me the most. I think the way this team can play together will be our strongest asset," he added.

India Squad for Hockey Asia Cup 2025

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak, Suraj Karkera

Defenders: Sumit, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, Harmanpreet Singh (Captain), Amit Rohidas, Jugraj Singh

Midfielders: Rajinder Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad

Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Dilpreet Singh

Standbys: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Selvam Karthi