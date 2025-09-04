English Edition
Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Super 4 Standings, Schedule and Results, Top Goal-Scorers on September 4

By MyKhel Staff

The Hockey Asia Cup 2025 is being held at Rajgir Sports Complex in Bihar, India. The Indian men's hockey team has performed strongly in the tournament so far.

In the pool stage, India won all their matches convincingly against China (4-3), Japan (3-2), and Kazakhstan (15-0), topping Pool A.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table Updated Super 4 Standings Schedule and Results Top Goal-Scorers on September 4

In the Super 4 stage, India played their opening match against the defending champions South Korea on September 3, 2025. The match ended in an intense 2-2 draw. India took the lead twice, with goals from Hardik Singh and Mandeep Singh, but South Korea came back both times, including converting a penalty stroke and a penalty corner. India's defense faced stern challenges, but the team showed resilience to secure a point. India will next face Malaysia in the Super 4s stage.

Overall, India has demonstrated strong attacking play and resilience but also showed areas like penalty corner conversions and defensive solidity that need focus as they progress in the Asia Cup 2025 tournament.

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Pool Stages

From Pool A, India and China have advanced to the Super Four stage, while Japan and Kazakhstan are playing in the 5th to 8th bracket.

From Pool B, Malaysia and South Korea emerged to the Super Four stage, while Bangladesh and Chinese Taipei are in the lower bracket.

5th to 8th place Playoffs

In the 5th-8th semifinals, Japan beat Chinese Taipei 2-0, while Bangladesh will take on Kazakhstan on September 4.

7th/8th Place (Sept 6, 2:30 pm IST)

Chinese Taipei vs TBA

5th/6th Place (Sept 7, 2:30 pm IST)

Japan vs TBA

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Points Table

Team PL W D L GD PTS
1. Malaysia 1 1 0 0 +2 3
2. India 1 0 1 0 0 1
3. South Korea 1 0 1 0 0 1
4. China 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Super Four Schedule and Results

Malaysia 2-0 China

India 2-2 South Korea

South Korea vs China

India vs Malaysia

South Korea vs Malaysia

India vs China

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Finals

3rd/4th Place - Sept 7, 5 pm IST

Final - Sept 7, 7:30 pm IST

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Stats: Top Goal Scorers of Men's Asia Cup Hockey on September 4

  1. Akhimullah Anuar (Malaysia) - 10
  2. Harmanpreet Singh (India) - 7
  3. Ashran Hamsani (Malaysia) - 6
  4. Son Da-in (South Korea) - 5

Story first published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 13:12 [IST]
