Hockey India express disappointment over Netherlands pulling out of FIH Pro League matches in India

The Netherlands team have sighted negative intercontinental travel advice received from KNHB (Royal Dutch Hockey Association) Medical Committee and the NOC medical staff for them to cancel their travel to India for the matches.

Commenting on Netherlands' decision, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "Hockey India is quite surprised by the Netherlands decision to cancel their trip to India for the double header FIH Women's Hockey Pro League which was scheduled for 19th and 20th February in Bhubaneswar owing to the negative medical report given by the KNHB medical committee. With Covid positivity rate in India falling to less than 5 per cent, we were confident of successfully hosting the matches in a secure bio bubble similar to that of the FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup held at the same venue just three months ago where 16 teams participated."

Hockey India is currently in contact with FIH regarding the implications of the decision of the Netherlands team to not come to India for these two previously agreed matches scheduled for next week.