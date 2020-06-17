English
Hockey India to introduce an open application system for registration of Coaches and Technical Officials

By
Hockey India to introduce an open application system for registration of Coaches and Technical Officials

New Delhi, June 17: Hockey India on Wednesday (June 17) has announced further improvements in the Hockey India Member Unit Portal with the introduction of an open application and registration process for Coaches and Technical Officials.

A link will be circulated via the media and social media through which any candidate can submit their application to the respective Hockey India Registered Member Unit to register as a Coach or Technical Official.

Once a candidate submits the application, he or she would require the approval of the concerned Hockey India registered Member Unit under which a Coach or Technical Official is submitting the application. Once the Hockey India Member Unit approves the application, the application would require the final approval of Hockey India prior to the confirmation of registration of a Coach or Technical Official.

"It's a fantastic idea to introduce an open application & registration platform for the Coaches and Technical Officials. Anybody and everybody will be able to submit their application through the Hockey India Member Unit Portal. I am sure that the open application and registration platform will make the registration process a lot smoother and as a result, Hockey India and its Member Units will have a great opportunity to work with Coaches and Technical Officials across the country," said Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad, President, Hockey India.

The Technical Officials and Coaches, who are currently active for at least one recent year and possess a Hockey India identity card, would be pre-registered on the Hockey India Member Unit Portal.

Source: Media Release

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 11:31 [IST]
