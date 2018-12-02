Hockey World Cup 2018: Change of structure at half-time worked for us, says Harendra

Hockey World Cup 2018: Harmanpreet-Simranjeet shine as spirited India hold Belgium to a 2-2 draw

India gave away a goal in the eighth minute before bouncing back strongly after half time to lead 2-1. But Belgium struck four minutes from the hooter to snatch a 2-2 draw in an evenly-contested match.

Harendra said he was not surprised by Belgium's "full press" tactics early on. "We were not surprised in the first quarter with Belgium's full press. We had discussed about it. They knew as the match progresses, India will be dangerous. My boys utilised the crowd's energy," the India coach said after the match.

The moment Kalinga Stadium erupted in joy!



Here's presenting Simranjeet Singh's goal celebration against @BelRedLions, his third in the tournament. With this, he now shares the top spot in the goal leaderboards with @jeroenhertz.#IndiaKaGame #HWC2018 #DilHockey #INDvBEL pic.twitter.com/oySxh7v8mV — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 2, 2018

"In the first half, we were running behind the ball, we didn't have enough possession. We changed the structure slightly (at half-time). That worked really well. We started shifting the ball vertically," he said.

He said Belgium were left with little gas in the third and fourth quarters. "We did double tackling. Whether we are behind the ball or chasing it, we maintain pace."

Harendra said fitness played a big part in India's performance. "I feel proud about our fitness. Credit goes to Robin (Arkell). I have never seen such a fit Indian team," he said. "Whether we have the ball or not, we can't drop our energy. We need to make opponents' life miserable."

The coach said India's 'USP' was playing attacking hockey and they can't compromise on that. "We have decided what suits Indian hockey, that is more important. India can't play with defensive approach," he said.

Harendra said Belgium scored the equaliser because of his side's defensive lapse. "I don't call it misfortune (conceding in final few minutes). The ball was with us. We snatched the ball, we tried to run with it, we should have passed. Getting turnover is an art but giving turnovers is suicide," he said.

Vice-Captain @chinglensana29 is proud of the team's response after conceding a goal and believes this match was their best one yet because of the hard work they put in.



"The entire team played like a family." 🎤#IndiaKaGame #INDvBEL #HWC2018 #DilHockey pic.twitter.com/sCdxgF4XX0 — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) December 2, 2018

India are currently placed at the top of Pool C because of a better goal difference than Belgium but Harendra feels the pool is still wide open. "There are no ifs and buts for us. In the last game, we have a target what to do to get into top two. That one match will decide if we play the quarters directly or go to crossovers," he said.

"The pool is wide open because Belgium is 1 up, we are 5 up (on goal difference). Both of us have six-day rest. We will recover, regenerate."