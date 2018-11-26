Hockey World Cup 2018: India hope to end 43-year wait

More expectations
Expectations are more from the Manpreet Singh led India this time. The hosts begin their campaign against South Africa on the opening day.
Much is expected from Manpreet, who played a pivotal role in India's campaign at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, where they were forced to share the title with Pakistan.
Guarding the goal
Former captain PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak have been chosen to guard the goal.
Sreejesh has the experience of playing in a World Cup and that should hold him in good stead.
"Every opponent works on you. When you are on the top of your game, you need to change something. That's what even I'm trying to do," said Sreejesh
Young blood
For Dilpreet Singh, who has been touted as the next big thing in Indian hockey, this World Cup is a good chance to prove his mettle.
Dilpreet has come a long way from the Khadur Sahib Academy run by his father Balwinder Singh, learning about the game at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy in Amritsar and finally the renowed Surjit Singh Hockey Academy.
Leave a legacy
After doing away with foreign coaches, India finally have found out an astute taskmaster in Harendra Singh.
And his philosophy is simple and plain-- 'to leave a legacy'
"You have to earn the India colour. When you earn it, you should realise the responsibility that comes with it. You should aim to leave your jersey and the number as a legacy," said Harendra.