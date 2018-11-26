English

Hockey World Cup 2018: India hope to end 43-year wait

India will be looking for a much-improved show in the World Cup at home

Bengaluru, November 26: With less than 48 hours to go for the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup, hosts India are hoping against hope to end their 43-year wait for the coveted trophy.

The last time India lifted the World Cup was way back in 1975 where they beat archrivals Pakistan 2-1 in the final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

That victory in the third edition of the tournament has been India's only success in the FIH event so far.

Since then it has been cases of near misses and failures with fifth-place finishes at the 1982 and 1994 editions being the best

And the 14th edition of the tournament beginning on Wednesday (November 28) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar presents India the best chance to get its record straight.

More expectations

Expectations are more from the Manpreet Singh led India this time. The hosts begin their campaign against South Africa on the opening day.

Much is expected from Manpreet, who played a pivotal role in India's campaign at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Muscat, Oman, where they were forced to share the title with Pakistan.

Guarding the goal

Former captain PR Sreejesh and Krishan Bahadur Pathak have been chosen to guard the goal.

Sreejesh has the experience of playing in a World Cup and that should hold him in good stead.

"Every opponent works on you. When you are on the top of your game, you need to change something. That's what even I'm trying to do," said Sreejesh

Young blood

For Dilpreet Singh, who has been touted as the next big thing in Indian hockey, this World Cup is a good chance to prove his mettle.

Dilpreet has come a long way from the Khadur Sahib Academy run by his father Balwinder Singh, learning about the game at the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Hockey Academy in Amritsar and finally the renowed Surjit Singh Hockey Academy.

Leave a legacy

After doing away with foreign coaches, India finally have found out an astute taskmaster in Harendra Singh.

And his philosophy is simple and plain-- 'to leave a legacy'

"You have to earn the India colour. When you earn it, you should realise the responsibility that comes with it. You should aim to leave your jersey and the number as a legacy," said Harendra.

    Story first published: Monday, November 26, 2018, 15:04 [IST]
