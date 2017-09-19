India eves beat Belgium junior men

Antwerp, September 19: The Indian women's hockey team ended its Europe Tour on a high after getting the better of Belgium junior men's team 4-3.

For India, Gurjit Kaur (7th and 11th minutes) and captain Ritu Rani (13th and 33rd minutes) scored twice to give the visitor its first win of the tour.

A rampant Indian team started the match with some enthralling attacking play as it earned a penalty corner in the 7th minute, which was well converted by drag-flicker Gurjit.

The defender extended India's lead in the 11th minute, converting another penalty corner to make it 2-0.

Skipper Rani also got onto the score sheet as she netted the ball via a well taken field goal in the 13th minute to extend the lead.

The third quarter saw some high intensity play, which reaped dividends in the 33rd minute as Rani scored her second goal of the match to make it 4-0.

However, Belgium managed to get past India's sturdy defence when Thibault Neven converted a PC in the 38th minute to make it 1-4.

The host produced a great field goal in the 42nd minute via William Van Dessel to end the third quarter with India leading 4-2.

The Belgium carried on the momentum in the fourth quarter with Mathias Relik converting a PC for a third goal in the 48th minute, reducing the margin to 3-4.

After a nervy last 10 minutes, which saw Belgium pile on some pressure in search of the equaliser, India held onto its nerves.