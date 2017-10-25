India hockey juniors hammer USA 22-0 in Sultan of Johor Cup

Johor Bahru (Malaysia), October 25: The Indian junior men's hockey team thrashed USA 22-0 to make it three out of three wins in the 7th Sultan of Johor Cup at the Taman Daya Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday (October 25).

It was goals' galore with 10 different players scoring the 22 goals against the US. Harmanjit Singh (25th, 26th, 40th, 45th, 52th), Abhishek (28th, 37th, 38th, 45th), Vishal Antil (2nd, 30th, 44th), Dilpreet Singh (3rd, 54th, 59th), Maninder Singh (42nd, 43rd), Pratap Lakra (2nd), Rabichandra Moirangthem (7th), Raushan Kumar (37th), Shilanand Lakra (47th) and Vivek Prasad (48th) scored as India ran away with a comfortable victory.

The goal-scoring for India started as early as in the 2nd minute of the match where two goals were scored in the same minute. The inexperience of USA meant that India dominated the proceedings throughout the match as they scored four goals inside the first quarter. In the second quarter, four more goals were scored by the Indian team as they utilised the opportunity to give game-time to all the 18 squad members. India went into half-time leading 8-0 after their attackers and defenders were all on the attack.

FT! The Indian Colts stamp their authority in the 7th #SOJC2017 (Jr. Men) with a sensational win over USA on 25th Oct.#INDvUSA pic.twitter.com/DIM3IHqGTf — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) October 25, 2017

India turned on the heat in the third quarter as they scored nine goals in 15 minutes which saw the crowd at the stadium get entertained with some sublime finishing by the Indian team. The fourth quarter saw a similar story as the Indian team scored five more goals, continuing with their attacking flair to win the game.

USA had earlier conceded a total of 30 goals in their first two games where Australia beat them 19-0 and Great Britain 11-0. India, on the other hand, will take the win as good preparation for their tough upcoming matches against the likes of Australia and Great Britain.

India will now face Australia in their fourth match on Thursday (October 26) at 1.35 pm.