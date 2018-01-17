India off to a winning start against Japan

Tauranga, January 17: India got off to a winning start in the double-leg Four Nations Invitational Tournament in New Zealand as they thrashed Japan 6-0 at Blake Park here on Wednesday (January 17).

Rupinder Pal Singh (7'), Vivek Sagar Prasad (12', 28'), Dilpreet Singh (35', 45') and Harmanpreet Singh (41') were the scorers for the Sjoerd Marijne-coached squad.

The team got off to a dominant start, controlling the ball rather swiftly, passing around neatly and quickly to penetrate the Japanese circle.

India won their first penalty corner of the game in the 7th minute and it was young gun Harmanpreet who stepped up to drag flick. His attempt though was blocked by the Japanese defender on the line, but since the obstruction came off his body, India were awarded a penalty stroke.

Experienced drag flicker Rupinder broke no sweat in converting a stunning goal to fetch India a 1-0 early lead.

India's second goal came in the 12th minute when debutant Vivek was quick to pick up a rebound and fiercely strike the ball past the Japanese goal keeper.

Vivek added one more in the 28th minute when he received an assist in the circle and put the ball in the goal within no time.

In the 35th minute, a brilliant run-in from Mandeep Singh, who found Dilpreet in the circle, created a goal scoring opportunity for India. Though Dilpreet's first attempt was padded away by the Japan keeper, he was quick to pick it up again and put into the nets fetching India's fourth goal.

Though Japan earned their first PC of the match in the 40th minute, they couldn't find success however, in the following minute a foot foul by a Japanese defender won India their second penalty corner which was brilliantly converted by Harmanpreet.

In the 45th minute, India made it 6-0 with Dilpreet scoring his second goal.

Next match

Thursday (January 18)

India vs Belgium

Match begins at 10.15am IST.

Live streaming on: www.facebook.com/nzblacksticks