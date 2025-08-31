KKR to CSK: IPL teams who may want Salman Nizar in IPL 2026 Auction after Kerala batter's heroics in KCL 2025

BCCI looking for even bigger Sponsorship Deal after Dream11 Exit? Indian Board set to earn Staggering Money with Raise!

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Live: IND 2-0 JPN (Q1) | Mandeep, Harmanpreet On Target Live By Debayan Bhattacharyya Updated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 15:36 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Live Score & Updates: India kicked off their 2025 Hockey Asia Cup campaign with a dramatic 4-3 victory over China in a pulsating Pool A encounter at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.

The Men in Blue were propelled by captain Harmanpreet Singh, who delivered a sensational hat-trick, while Jugraj Singh contributed a crucial goal, showcasing India's dominance in set-piece situations.

(Refresh blog frequently for faster updates)

LIVE Feed

India vs Japan Live Updates: IND 2-0 JPN (Q1) Japan have two shots on target but Pathak thwarts everything out at bay. Indian GK standing firm! India vs Japan, Asia Hockey Cup Match Live: IND 2-0 JPN (Q2) Japan are trying their best to have a hold of this game but the India defense have done a really good job in keeping their opponents at bay. India vs Japan Live Updates, Hockey Asia Cup: IND 2-0 JPN (Q2) India are making the lives of defenders difficult! As we speak, India have doubled their lead!! It's Sarpanch saab, Harmanpreet Singh, who opens his account in the game from a penalty corner! India vs Japan, Asia Cup 2025 Updates: IND 1-0 JPN (Q1) India make their presence felt in the opening 4 minutes!! The homeside take the lead with Mandeep's goal! What a start to the game! India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup Live: We are underway! The match is underway in Rajgir! India will be looking to make most of their chances in this match. IND vs JPN, Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Live Score: About Time... We are almost there! We are done with the natuonal anthems as we get ready for the crucial match! India vs Japan Live Updates: India Playing XI India XI: Pathak, Rohitdas, Harmanpreet, Sumit, Hardik, Manpreet, Rajinder, Manpreet, Sukhjeet, Abhishek, Sanjay. India vs Japan, Hockey Asia Cup Live Score & Updates: Preview India kicked off their 2025 Hockey Asia Cup campaign with a thrilling 4-3 win over China at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir. Captain Harmanpreet Singh starred with a brilliant hat-trick, while Jugraj Singh added another, highlighting India's set-piece strength. Despite China's pressure, the Men in Blue held on, though defensive lapses, particularly in penalty corners, exposed areas needing improvement. Harmanpreet's sharp finishing and leadership stood out, while Hardik Singh impressed with his coordination alongside Mandeep Singh in attack. These positives will be crucial as India gears up to face Japan in their next Pool A match, a team which defeated Kazakhstan 7-0. India vs Japan Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome! Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match between India and Japan!

Despite China's relentless pressure throughout the match, India held their nerve to secure a hard-fought win. The match, however, exposed vulnerabilities in the Indian side, particularly in defensive organization and penalty corner defense-traditionally one of India's strongest areas. Structural errors and lapses under pressure highlighted the need for tactical improvements as the tournament progresses.

Harmanpreet Singh's performance stood out, demonstrating his sharp finishing and leadership, even as he missed a few penalty corners and a penalty stroke. Hardik Singh also impressed, particularly with his coordination alongside Mandeep Singh in the forward line, which added attacking depth and creativity. These positive takeaways will be crucial as India looks to tighten their game.

The Asia Cup's return to India after 18 years adds extra motivation. The last edition hosted in Chennai in 2007 saw India lift the trophy, and the home side will be keen to replicate that success in Rajgir.

India's next challenge comes against Japan on Sunday, August 31, in their second Pool A fixture. Japan enters the match in high spirits following a commanding 7-0 victory over Kazakhstan.

Historical records suggest India holds the upper hand, winning four of the last five encounters, with only a 1-1 draw in the 2023 Asian Champions Trophy in Chennai interrupting that dominance. Yet, Japan will look to exploit the defensive lapses India displayed against China, testing Craig Fulton's side further.

With direct qualification for the 2026 FIH World Cup also at stake, every point in the pool stage becomes critical. India will need to combine their attacking flair with defensive stability to maintain momentum and stay on course for a record fourth Asia Cup crown. The clash against Japan promises to be another thrilling chapter in India's continental quest.