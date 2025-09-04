India's Women's Asia Cup Hockey Schedule: Pool, Format, Fixtures, Timings In IST By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, September 4, 2025, 15:13 [IST]



India's Women's Asia Cup Hockey Schedule: The Indian Women's Hockey Team will open its Women's Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Thailand on September 5, determined to begin on a strong note and put behind the disappointment of their FIH Pro League relegation earlier this year.

The clash against Thailand will be India's seventh meeting with the Southeast Asian side in major competitions. India has dominated the rivalry, winning all encounters and conceding only once across those games. The team will look to extend that flawless run when they step onto the field at 12:00 PM IST.

Skipper Salima Tete stressed the importance of starting with intensity. "Though Thailand is ranked much lower than us in the FIH Rankings, we are not looking at them or any team as an easy opponent, and we will go all out in every match. This will also be our very first match of the Asia Cup 2025, and it will thus set the pace for all the upcoming matches. We plan to test our strength and strategies and win with a good margin against them before we face Japan the next day," she said.

India finds itself in Pool B alongside Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. Pool A features hosts China, Chinese Taipei, Korea, and Malaysia. The format will see each team play the other three in their group once, with the top two advancing to the Super 4s. The bottom two will compete in classification rounds.

Pool B - India's Matches

India vs Thailand - September 5, 12:00 PM IST

Japan vs India - September 6, 4:30 PM IST

India vs Singapore - September 8, 12:00 PM IST

If India finish in the top two of Pool B, they will qualify for the Super 4s, where each team plays three matches between September 10-13. The standings there will determine whether they reach the final (September 14, 8:00 PM IST) or play the 3rd place playoff (September 14, 4:00 PM IST).

Chief Coach Harendra Singh underlined the value of the opener. "Our team has a good mix of youth and experienced players, and while we have had a few injury setbacks, I am still confident that the team will do well. The match against Thailand will help us test our strength and also give us a glimpse of what to work on before facing Japan the next day. The girls are confident and looking forward to the competition," he noted.

India has twice lifted the Asia Cup, in 2004 and 2017, and finished third in the 2022 edition. With eight teams vying for spots at the 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, the tournament promises high stakes and high intensity.