National Games will unearth new talent, says newly elected Hockey India President Dilip Tirkey

oi-Avinash Sharma

Gandhinagar, Sep 25: Hockey India's newly-elected Newly elected Hockey India President and Olympian Dilip Tirkey is confident that the 36th National Games will unearth several new talented players.



"Indian hockey is in revival mode. Youngsters are taking it in large numbers once again and the National Games could well give the final push that the sport needs," Tirkey said.



"As only the top eight men's and women's teams will be in competition, hockey will be of the highest quality. Young players can showcase their talent and hope to get into national reckoning," he stated, suggesting that the selectors would be in attendance.



Hockey action will begin in Rajkot on October 2.



Speaking of his own elevation in Indian hockey, Tirkey accepted that it was huge honour. "It is really an honour to lead a body that has such a rich history. I'm happy that the men's team had won bronze the in the Tokyo Olympics and hope to give the necessary boost to the sport. We have to look for ways to raise our game," the 44-year-old said.



Tirkey's big goal is to promote hockey in a big way where the game was once very popular. "States like Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and cities like Mumbai and Bhopal are crucial. I will go to these places and look to develop the game from the grassroots level. We need more artificial turfs in these places to groom talent," he pointed out.