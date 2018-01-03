Need to improve 1-on-1 defending: Hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne ahead of hectic 2018

New Delhi, January 3: India men's hockey coach Sjoerd Marijne feels the boys have to work on their defending and put the pressure on their opponents as he called for a short 10-day national camp from January 4 at the Sports Authority of India here.

The team ended its 2017 with a bronze medal at the Hockey World League Final in Bhubaneswar. Manpreet Singh & Co have a busy year ahead with the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in April, Hockey Champions Trophy Breda 2018 in July, the Asian Games Jakarta in August, Asian Champions Trophy in October and the much-awaited Hockey Men's World Cup in Bhubaneswar, starting November.

"Like always, the evaluation of the previous tournament needs to come from the players. That's the first thing we do when we meet for this camp. I would like to understand what their experience was of the tournament and what they think needs to improve. For me, the HWL Final in Bhubaneswar gave an insight into what is necessary to improve when we play higher-ranked teams and I certainly believe we can do better in our one-vs-one defending. In the next tour, this will be one of the key areas we would like to improve," the 43-year-old Dutchman said.

The skipper of the Indian Men’s squad, @manpreetpawar07 is happy with how his young players are shaping up and believes that they have a lot more potential.#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/9nfj5kelke — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 3, 2018

India will begin the season with the Four Nations Invitational Tournament in Tauranga and Hamilton, New Zealand which will see Belgium, Japan and the hosts in fray. The 10-day national camp will lay foundation to a testing season ahead.

"The camp will be short and we need to deal with the players who just played domestic matches. It means we need to be careful in training considering we play eight matches in New Zealand," Marijne said.

Goalkeeper Krishan B Pathak, part of the winning team of 2016 Junior Men's World Cup, finds himself in the group along with Akash Anil Chikte and Suraj Karkera who had promising outing at the Men's Asia Cup and contributed to India's success at the HWL Final. They will be joined by senior compatriot PR Sreejesh, who is vying to find top form after nearly eight months of injury break.

Nilam Sanjeep Xess, the young defender from Sundargarh, has been elevated to the senior core group. He will train alongside stalwart Sardar Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar, Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra, Surender Kumar and Gurinder Singh in the back line.

Nervous debutant to one of India’s most experienced forwards, @SVSunil24 has been exemplary for Team India in the last decade, and he’s still going strong!#IndiaKaGame pic.twitter.com/BoVoVwyeLv — Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) January 2, 2018

The line-up of midfielders remains unchanged with Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh, SK Uthappa, Sumit, Kothajit Singh, Satbir Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Simranjeet Singh, Harjeet Singh in the group.

Young forward Sumit Kumar, who featured in the Indian junior men's team in 2016, has been included for the camp with seniors SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Gurjant Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Armaan Qureshi, Affan Yousuf and Talwinder Singh.

The 33-man core group:

Goalkeepers

1. Akash Chikte

2. Suraj Karkera

3. PR Sreejesh

4. Krishan B Pathak

Defenders

5. Harmanpreet Singh

6. Amit Rohidas

7. Dipsan Tirkey

8. Varun Kumar

9. Rupinderpal Singh

10. Birendra Lakra

11. Surender Kumar

12. Gurinder Singh

13. Nilam Sanjeep Xess

14. Sardar Singh

Midfielders

15. Manpreet Singh

16. Chinglensana Singh

17. SK Uthappa

18. Sumit

19. Kothajit Singh

20. Satbir Singh

21. Nilakanta Sharma

22. Simranjeet Singh

23. Harjeet Singh

Forwards

24. SV Sunil

25. Akashdeep Singh

26. Mandeep Singh

27. Lalit Upadhyay

28. Gurjant Singh

29. Ramandeep Singh

30. Armaan Qureshi

31. Affan Yousuf

32. Talwinder Singh

33. Sumit Kumar

Source: Hockey India