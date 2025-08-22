Sports Bulletin For August 22: From BCCI's Search For Selectors To Women's World Cup Getting Navi Mumbai As Venue

Pakistan Legend Sohail Abbas Not To Travel with Malaysian Hockey Team for Asia Cup in India Sohail Abbas, the legendary drag flicker and assistant coach of Malaysia, will not travel to India for the Asia Cup due to personal reasons. His decision is not linked to Pakistan's absence from the tournament. By Mykhel Team Updated: Friday, August 22, 2025, 21:36 [IST]

-MyKhel Team

Legendary Pakistani drag flicker Sohail Abbas, now serving as Malaysia's assistant coach, has opted not to accompany the hockey team to the Asia Cup 2025 in India. He clarified that his decision is unrelated to Pakistan's absence from the event.

The Asia Cup men's hockey tournament is set to take place in Rajgir, Bihar, from 29 August to 7 September, offering a direct qualification spot for the World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium next year.

Abbas, who retired from international hockey in 2012, has maintained a low profile since then. He began his coaching career as an assistant coach for penalty corners with Malaysia's national team in October 2024. When asked if his decision was influenced by Pakistan not participating in the tournament, Abbas stated, "No, there is nothing like that. Even before this, I did not go with the team to Australia and China."

Pakistan's Absence and Security Concerns

Pakistan's participation in the Asia Cup was uncertain due to military tensions with India following the Pahalgam terror attack in April. Although the Indian government agreed to provide visas for Pakistani players, the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) declined to send their players due to security concerns. Consequently, Bangladesh replaced Pakistan in this eight-team tournament.

The Sports Ministry recently outlined its policy regarding bilateral sporting engagements with Pakistan. It stated that India will neither host nor travel to Pakistan for bilateral events but will allow its teams to compete in multi-nation tournaments.

Abbas's Career and Achievements

Abbas made his international debut against India in Peshawar in February 1998 and played 311 international matches for Pakistan, scoring a record 21 hat-tricks. His last appearance in India was during the 2010 Delhi World Cup, where Pakistan finished 12th. Abbas holds the world record on artificial turf with 348 goals in 311 matches, surpassing Dutch penalty corner specialist Paul Litjens' record of 267 goals during the Champions Trophy in Amritsar in October 2004.

He expressed admiration for India's hockey team, which has won consecutive Olympic bronze medals. "The team is doing well, and the drag flickers are also good," he said. When asked about advice for Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh, Abbas remarked, "He is playing very well, and it is good to see his performance improving continuously. I would advise him to stay on the same track and keep working hard like this."

Legacy and Influence

Abbas enjoyed immense popularity in India and captained the Hyderabad Sultans in the Indian Premier Hockey League in 2005, leading them to victory. Despite his achievements, he declined to comment on the India-Pakistan hockey rivalry when asked.

The record for most goals in international hockey belongs to Major Dhyan Chand, who scored 570 goals in 185 matches. However, Abbas holds a distinct record on artificial turf with his impressive tally of goals.

Abbas's decision not to travel with Malaysia's team stems from personal reasons rather than political ones. His influence on hockey remains significant through his coaching role and past achievements.

With inputs from PTI