Sports minister seeks report on Savita's job offer, promises help

New Delhi, November 8: Unemployed for the last nine years despite her on-field exploits, there is good news for Savita Punia as Union sports minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Wednesday (November 8) assured the Indian women's hockey team goalkeeper of all the support she needs.

Have asked my team to obtain details on our #AsiaCup2017 star, Savita Punia. Will ensure she receives all the support possible from Govt. Our motto: #SuvidhaAurSamman. https://t.co/hV7kEGeHQm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) November 8, 2017

Savita played a crucial role in India's title triumph in the recent Women's Asia Cup and helped the team secure a berth in next year's World Cup. She pulled off a save in sudden death against China in the final, handing India the win.

India had failed to qualify for the last World Cup and finished ninth in the 2010 edition. Punia, who hails from Hisar in Haryana, made her international debut in 2008 and has just completed 150 caps in Asia Cup. She started playing hockey as per the wish of her grandfather Mahinder Singh and starred in India's bronze medal effort in Junior Asia Cup in 2009.

"I am very happy that I could contribute in team's win. I (will) work harder to bring more laurels and will not let my unemployment affect my game," the 27-year-old Punia had said after the team's return from Japan. "I have been trying for a job for the last nine years. I was promised a job under the Haryana Government's 'Medal Lao, Naukri Pao' scheme, but I have only been given assurances by the officers."