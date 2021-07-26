Tokyo 2020: After Australia debacle, India hope to bounce back with win against Spain

The match begins at 6.30am IST and will be shown live on Sony Sports Network channels.

India began their Tokyo 2020 campaign with a hard-fought 3-2 win against New Zealand.

Tokyo 2020: Indian men's hockey team starts campaign on a winning note

But that was followed by a painful loss to world no.1 Australia who thrashed them 7-1.

Spain, on the other hand, would look to register their first win in the tournament, having drawn 1-1 against Argentina before losing 3-4 to New Zealand

The loss to Australia exposed every possible chink in India's armour.

Tokyo 2020: Hockey: Australia notch up crushing 7-1 win over India

It was India's biggest loss since Australian Graham Reid took charge of the team as coach in April 2019, reports PTI news agency.

The fragile Indian defence was put under relentless pressure by the Kookaburras from the onset and in doing so, they succeeded in creating spaces in the mid-field which resulted in as many as seven goals -- four in the first half and three in second.

But having faced multiple adversities in the run up to the Games, the Indians very well know how to bounce back and that is what Reid would be banking on going into the tie against world no. 9 Spain.

India are currently placed fourth in Group A just below New Zealand on goal difference. Australia head the Group with two wins from as may matches, followed by reigning reigning Olympic champions Argentina with four points.

Spain and hosts Japan are yet to register a win in the two matches they have played. Top four teams from a pool of six each will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The Indians looked nowhere close to their best against Australia as they failed to make even one of the six penalty corners count in the match despite having three world-class drag-flickers in Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh and Amit Rohidas in their ranks.

The forward-line led by Mandeep Singh, Shamsher Singh, Lalit Upadhayay and Dilpreet too looked off colour. The mid-field,a key area in international hockey, was nowhere to be seen with only skipper Manpreet showing spark in patches.

Experienced custodian PR Sreejesh wore the look of a disappointed man as he failed to stop the Australian surge. But having said that it will be a completely different day for the Indians against Spain.