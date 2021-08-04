Tokyo 2020: Hockey: India hails women's team's fighting display against Argentina

Bengaluru, Aug 4: The Indian women's hockey team went down fighting to Argentina in their semifinal encounter of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.
Tokyo Olympics: India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal: Argentines end India's golden hopes, enter final
The Indian team, playing in their first Olympic semifinal, found a breakthrough in the second minute of the match itself, when a superb draflick by Gurjit Kaur saw them take the lead and end the first quarter in control.
However, they couldn't hold on to their lead and eventually the Rani Rampal-led side went down 2-1 in the match, in a hard-fought encounter.
The Indian Women's hockey team will play for the Bronze Medal against Great Britain on Friday (August 6).
Wishes poured in for the brilliant run the team has enjoyed in Tokyo, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the 'stupendous' performance of the Indian hockey teams is one of the things people will remember the Tokyo Olympics for. Both the men's and women's team will next play for the bronze medal, after losing their semifinal encounters.
Following the Indian women's semifinal loss to Argentina, Modi took to Twitter and said, "One of the things we will remember Tokyo 2020 for is the stupendous performance by our hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our women's hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours."
The sporting world along with the rest of the country, took to social media to laud the Indian team's fighting spirit in the ongoing Olympics:
The whole country is proud of your performance! 🇮🇳@TheHockeyIndia— SK Uthappa OLY (@Uthappask) August 4, 2021
What an effort against the world no2 side Argentina.
Heads up !!! One more match to go !#TeamIndia #hockey #Olympics #womenshockey
One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021
Today and through the Games, our Women’s Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours.
Girls, cheer up and don't lose your heart. You all have made India proud by reaching the semi-finals at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics in Women’s Hockey! You can still come back with medal🏅— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021
I recall how our girls were geared up for Tokyo Olympics from the very beginning. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/C1k1xfykOj
This team of superwomen make us all so proud❤️ #Hockey #TeamIndia— Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) August 4, 2021
Best wishes @TheHockeyIndia Women’s Hockey Team 🇮🇳 #PlayBold #Cheer4India #TokyoOlympics #Hockey pic.twitter.com/0RONeRevnB— Navdeep Saini (@navdeepsaini96) August 4, 2021
Terrific fight from our girls. Was so pleasing to see the spirit with which they played. And this performance will certainly inspire the next generation of girls to take up hockey. Best wishes for the next match #Hockey #Tokyo2020 @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/YPA2KhdzGl— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 4, 2021
What a fight put in by the entire Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You have already made the country proud. All the best for the bronze medal match. Come on. 🇮🇳💪🏼 #WeAreTeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #IndiaAtTheOlympics— Rahul Bheke (@RahulBheke) August 4, 2021
The game by Indian Women hockey team today was worth watching! 👏🏻— Yuvraj Walmiki 🇮🇳🏑 (@YWalmiki) August 4, 2021
These girls have proved to everyone that despite all the hindrances, you should never give up. Well done girls, very proud of you all.
Proud of you girls 👏— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 4, 2021
Congratulations Indian Women Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight and playing your hearts out in the semi-final match at #Tokyo2020. Your performances have been inspirational and wish all the very best for future. #Cheer4India
You win some, you lose some!— MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 4, 2021
But the performance was nonetheless awesome! 🇮🇳
Though India lost to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals of Women's #Hockey, they will fight for #Bronze on 6th August, against Great Britain! 👏
Let's cheer for them, let's #Cheer4India 🥳 pic.twitter.com/H6rCOu5ty2
The Indian Women's Hockey Team fought till the very last second. 👏— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 4, 2021
We are all proud of you. 🇮🇳#HaiTayyar #IndiaKaGame #Tokyo2020 #TeamIndia #TokyoTogether #StrongerTogether #HockeyInvites #WeAreTeamIndia #Hockey pic.twitter.com/qxeuowff0M
