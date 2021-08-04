Tokyo 2020: Hockey: India hails women's team's fighting display against Argentina

Tokyo Olympics: India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal: Argentines end India's golden hopes, enter final

The Indian team, playing in their first Olympic semifinal, found a breakthrough in the second minute of the match itself, when a superb draflick by Gurjit Kaur saw them take the lead and end the first quarter in control.

However, they couldn't hold on to their lead and eventually the Rani Rampal-led side went down 2-1 in the match, in a hard-fought encounter.

The Indian Women's hockey team will play for the Bronze Medal against Great Britain on Friday (August 6).

Wishes poured in for the brilliant run the team has enjoyed in Tokyo, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the 'stupendous' performance of the Indian hockey teams is one of the things people will remember the Tokyo Olympics for. Both the men's and women's team will next play for the bronze medal, after losing their semifinal encounters.

Following the Indian women's semifinal loss to Argentina, Modi took to Twitter and said, "One of the things we will remember Tokyo 2020 for is the stupendous performance by our hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our women's hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours."

The sporting world along with the rest of the country, took to social media to laud the Indian team's fighting spirit in the ongoing Olympics:

The whole country is proud of your performance! 🇮🇳@TheHockeyIndia

What an effort against the world no2 side Argentina.

Heads up !!! One more match to go !#TeamIndia #hockey #Olympics #womenshockey — SK Uthappa OLY (@Uthappask) August 4, 2021

One of the things we will remember #Tokyo2020 for is the stupendous performance by our Hockey teams.



Today and through the Games, our Women’s Hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 4, 2021

Girls, cheer up and don't lose your heart. You all have made India proud by reaching the semi-finals at the #Tokyo2020 Olympics in Women’s Hockey! You can still come back with medal🏅

I recall how our girls were geared up for Tokyo Olympics from the very beginning. #Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/C1k1xfykOj — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 4, 2021

This team of superwomen make us all so proud❤️ #Hockey #TeamIndia — Darren Caldeira (@darrencaldeira) August 4, 2021

Terrific fight from our girls. Was so pleasing to see the spirit with which they played. And this performance will certainly inspire the next generation of girls to take up hockey. Best wishes for the next match #Hockey #Tokyo2020 @TheHockeyIndia pic.twitter.com/YPA2KhdzGl — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 4, 2021

What a fight put in by the entire Indian Women’s Hockey Team. You have already made the country proud. All the best for the bronze medal match. Come on. 🇮🇳💪🏼 #WeAreTeamIndia #Tokyo2020 #IndiaAtTheOlympics — Rahul Bheke (@RahulBheke) August 4, 2021

The game by Indian Women hockey team today was worth watching! 👏🏻



These girls have proved to everyone that despite all the hindrances, you should never give up. Well done girls, very proud of you all. — Yuvraj Walmiki 🇮🇳🏑 (@YWalmiki) August 4, 2021

Proud of you girls 👏



Congratulations Indian Women Hockey Team for putting up a brave fight and playing your hearts out in the semi-final match at #Tokyo2020. Your performances have been inspirational and wish all the very best for future. #Cheer4India — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) August 4, 2021

You win some, you lose some!

But the performance was nonetheless awesome! 🇮🇳



Though India lost to Argentina 1-2 in the semi-finals of Women's #Hockey, they will fight for #Bronze on 6th August, against Great Britain! 👏



Let's cheer for them, let's #Cheer4India 🥳 pic.twitter.com/H6rCOu5ty2 — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) August 4, 2021