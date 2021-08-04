English
Tokyo 2020: Hockey: India hails women's team's fighting display against Argentina

By
Despite taking an early lead, a fighting Indian team went down to Argentina
Bengaluru, Aug 4: The Indian women's hockey team went down fighting to Argentina in their semifinal encounter of the ongoing Tokyo Olympics at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.

Tokyo Olympics: India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal: Argentines end India's golden hopes, enter finalTokyo Olympics: India vs Argentina women's hockey semifinal: Argentines end India's golden hopes, enter final

The Indian team, playing in their first Olympic semifinal, found a breakthrough in the second minute of the match itself, when a superb draflick by Gurjit Kaur saw them take the lead and end the first quarter in control.

However, they couldn't hold on to their lead and eventually the Rani Rampal-led side went down 2-1 in the match, in a hard-fought encounter.

The Indian Women's hockey team will play for the Bronze Medal against Great Britain on Friday (August 6).

Wishes poured in for the brilliant run the team has enjoyed in Tokyo, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying the 'stupendous' performance of the Indian hockey teams is one of the things people will remember the Tokyo Olympics for. Both the men's and women's team will next play for the bronze medal, after losing their semifinal encounters.

Following the Indian women's semifinal loss to Argentina, Modi took to Twitter and said, "One of the things we will remember Tokyo 2020 for is the stupendous performance by our hockey teams. Today and through the Games, our women's hockey team played with grit and showcased great skill. Proud of the team. Best of luck for the game ahead and for future endeavours."

The sporting world along with the rest of the country, took to social media to laud the Indian team's fighting spirit in the ongoing Olympics:

Story first published: Wednesday, August 4, 2021, 18:51 [IST]
