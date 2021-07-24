Tokyo 2020: Hockey: India women lose to Netherlands in opener

World No. 1 Netherlands were the dominant side. Indian skipper Rani scored the only goal for the Indian side as the sides were level at 1-1 at the halftime break. The third quarter saw the Dutch side hammered three goals and one more in the final to seal India's fate and start the match on a high.

Felice Albers gave Netherlands the lead in the sixth minute before the advantage was evened out by India skipper Rani Rampal in the 10th minute. The Indians defended bravely in the first two quarters to go into the half time locked at 1-1 but the break seemed to have broken their momentum as the Dutch came out all guns blazing after the change of ends and pumped in three goals to nip any chance of an upset in the bud.

Margot van Geffen (33rd minute) restored Netherlands' lead soon after resumption before the three-time Olympic champions and reigning silver medallist scored two goals in quick succession through Albers (43rd) and Frederique Matla (45th) to take control of the proceedings.

If that was not enough, there was more agony in store for the Indians as Caia Jacqueline van Maasakker slammed home from their sixth penalty corner in the 52nd minute. India will play Germany in their next Pool A match on July 26.

(Source: PTI)