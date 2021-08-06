Tokyo 2020: Khel Ratna renamed in honour of hockey legend Dhyan Chand

Making the announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand.

"Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Major Dhyan Chand was among India's foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. It's fitting that our nation's highest sporting honour will be named after him," he tweeted.

The exceptional performance of the men's and women's hockey team has captured the imagination of our entire nation, the prime minister said, adding that there is a renewed interest towards the sport that is emerging across the length and breadth of India.

This is a very positive sign for the coming times, he added

The prestigious award carries a prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

India's hockey bronze medal is a stepping stone for bigger achievements: Bhaskaran

It may be recalled that at Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Indian men won the bronze medal, after defeating Germany 4-3 in the play-off match.

It was India's first medal at Olympics since they won the last of their eight gold medal medals at 1980 Moscow Olympics.

India eves go down to Great Britain 3-4 in hockey bronze medal match

Though the Indian women could not emulate their male counterparts, they did the country proud by reaching semifinals of the quadrennial extravaganza for the first time.

The history-making Indian women's hockey team surpassed all expectations by entering the semifinals of the Games for the first time.

They then signed off with a fourth place finish after going down to Great Britain 3-4 in the bronze medal play-off tie, winning laurels even from the opposition camp.



"What an amazing game, what an amazing opponent @TheHockeyIndia you've done something special at #Tokyo2020 - the next few years look very bright," read a tweet from the official handle of Great Britain Hockey.

