Tokyo 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauds Manpreet, Reid and Co

Earlier in the day, India had ended its medal drought in men's field hockey at the quadrennial extravaganza, coming from behind to defeat Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal play-off tie.

Trailing 1-2 in the second quarter, Hardik Singh and Harmanpreet Singh scored within two minutes of each other to level the score before halftime.

Rupinder Pal Singh and Sirmanjeet Singh then gave India a 5-3 lead in the third quarter, which is all they needed to clinch the medal.

It is the first time India, which has won eight Olympic gold medals in men's field hockey, had won a medal in the sport since the 1980 Moscow Olympics in Munich.

And as the whole national rejoiced Prime Minister Modi called Manpreet and congratulated him and the team for the 5-4 victory over Germany, reports PTI news agency.

"Manpreet ji many many congratulations. You and the entire team did a great job, the entire nation is dancing in joy for your achievements. Your hard work paid dividends. I wish all the players for what they have achieved," said Modi.

"We'll definitely meet once you come back. The entire country is proud of you guys," the Prime Minister added.

Modi then spoke to Reid saying, "Congratulations. We've created history."

In his reply Reid said, "Your words the other day after the semifinal were very inspirational for us. Thank you."

Modi finally told Reid, "Your hard work paid off. I am extremely proud."

Earlier, in the post-match comments, Reid spoke about the sacrifices India hade to make to make their dream come true.

"It's a fantastic feeling, it has come after a lot of sacrifices that the whole group has made," Reid said referring to the time the players spent away from their families and in some cases, battling COVID-19 as well.

"It takes a long time to get where these athletes have gotten. All the sacrifices that go unseen," he added.