Two-time Olympic medallist and Hockey legend RS Bhola passes away

Group Captain Raghbir Singh Bhola joined the Indian Air Force as an Aeronautical Engineer in 1952 after completing his Electrical Engineering from Delhi College of Engineering and served in the IAF for 26 years. He successfully captained the IAF Hockey and Services Hockey Team from 1954-60 and won the Inter-Services Hockey Championship three times and the National Hockey Championship on two occasions.

In 1962, Raghbir Singh was selected by the Indian Air Force to undergo a two-year post

graduation course in Electrical Engineering at the College of Aeronautics, Cranfield University, UK.

He was part of the Men's Indian Hockey Team and represented India in the 1956 & 1960 Olympics winning a Gold and Silver Medal for the country.

His dedication and passion for Field Hockey continued in various aspects throughout his life and he served in diverse roles such as a member of the IHF selection committee, FIH international umpire, Manager of the Indian Hockey team, TV Commentator and Government Observer at the Olympic Games.

In 2000 Bhola was awarded the Arjuna Award for his lifetime achievements in Field Hockey, a game he was very passionate about till his last days. Ragbhir Singh Bhola is survived by his wife Mrs Kamla Bhola, three daughters and three grandsons.

