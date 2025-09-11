Not Pat Cummins, Not Heinrich Klaasen: Guess Who Kavya Maran Picked as Her Captain

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Points Table: Updated Standings, Results on September 11

The 2025 Women's Hockey Asia Cup, the 11th edition of Asia's premier women's field hockey championship, is taking place from September 5 to 14 in Hangzhou, China, at the Gongshu Canal Sports Park Hockey Field.

Organized by the Asian Hockey Federation, this tournament not only crowns the continental champion but also serves as a qualifier for the 2026 Women's FIH Hockey World Cup. The stakes are high as the winner secures direct entry to the World Cup, while teams finishing second to fifth will enter additional qualifiers.

The competition features eight teams split into two pools. Pool A includes host China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Chinese Taipei, while Pool B comprises India, defending champions Japan, Thailand, and Singapore. After the initial round-robin phase within each pool, the top two teams progress to the Super 4s stage, determining the finalists and the third-place contenders.

India Hockey Team in Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025

India's campaign opened with a commanding 11-0 victory against Thailand, showcasing dominant attacking skills and solid defense. The team then held the defending champions Japan to a thrilling 2-2 draw, where late equalizers from Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Navneet Kaur demonstrated India's resilience. In their final pool match, India dismantled Singapore 12-0, further asserting their superiority with multiple goal scorers including hat-tricks from Navneet Kaur and Mumtaz Khan. These results ensured India finished top of their pool, edging past Japan on goal difference to qualify for the Super 4s stage.

In the crucial Super 4s stage, India began strongly with a 4-2 win against South Korea. Goals from Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sangita Kumari, Lalremsiami, and Rutuja Dadaso Pisal helped India establish control, while goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam delivered key saves under pressure.

Led by Head Coach Harendra Singh, India's women's team has demonstrated great intent and teamwork, positioning themselves as strong contender to win the title and secure qualification for the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup.

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Pool Stages

Pool A: China, South Korea advanced to Super Four. Malaysia and Chinese Taipei will play 5th to 8th place matches.

Pool B: India and Japan advanced to Super Four, while Thailand, Singapore will take part in 5th to 8th place matches.

Women's Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super Four Pts Table

Team PL W D L GD PTS 1. India 1 1 0 0 +2 3 2. China 1 1 0 0 +2 3 3. South Korea 1 0 0 1 -2 0 4. Japan 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Schedule

India 4-2 Korea

China 2-0 Japan

Japan vs Korea (Sep 11)

China vs India (Sep 11)

Japan vs India (Sep 13)

China vs Korea (Sep 13)

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 5th to 8th Classification Pts Table

Team PL W D L GD PTS 1. Malaysia 1 1 0 0 +4 3 2. Thailand 1 1 0 0 +1 3 3. Chinese Taipei 1 0 0 1 -1 0 4. Singapore 1 0 0 1 -4 0

Schedule

Malaysia 5-1 Singapore

Thaliland 2-1 Chinese Taipei

Singapore vs Chinese Taipei (Sep 11)

Thailand vs Malaysia (Sep 11)

Malaysia vs Chinese Taipei (Sep 13)

Singapore vs Thailand (Sep 13)

Women's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Finals Schedule

All of the final-day matches will be played on September 14, which will determine the ultimate rankings of all these teams. The winner of the Final will advance to the FIH Women's Hockey World Cup.

7th/8th place Match - 3rd placed Team vs 4th placed Team (5th to 8th classification points table)

5th/6th place Match - 1st placed Team vs 2nd placed Team (5th to 8th classification points table)

3rd/4th place Match - 3rd Team vs 4th Team (Super Four)

Final - 1st placed Team vs 2nd placed Team (Super Four)