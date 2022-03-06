Aethleti Circle to represent Indian Kabaddi stalwart and Jaipur Pink Panthers defender Sandeep Dhull

Dhull was the current captain of the Jaipur Pink Panthers franchise in PKL 8. He is one of the most prominent names in the Indian Kabbadi circuit.

He started his career in Pro Kabbadi League Season 3 by representing Dabaang Delhi KC. In season 4 he played for Telugu Titans. He has represented former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in both seasons 6 and 7. He is the highest-paid defender of the Abhishek Bachchan owned franchise. He is well known for being an outstanding left corner defender.

Dhull sounded very positive about the deal and said, "As a player, it will help me concentrate more on my game. I can fully focus on what I am doing on the mat while Aethleti takes care of my commercial interests."

Co-founder of Aethleti Circle, Diksha Chhillar sounded elated on securing this deal. "We have been a prominent name when it comes to managing the top stars of Indian Kabbadi and sports in general. Sandeep Dhull will be a huge addition and together we will definitely reach greater heights," said Diksha whose organisation also exclusively manages Telugu Titans star and former Bengaluru Bulls captain, Rohit Kumar.