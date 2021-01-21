Bengaluru Bulls captain and India kabaddi player Rohit Kumar inks deal with Aethleti Circle LLP

Rohit Kumar is an Indian professional Kabaddi player from Haryana and debuted in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 3 for the Patna Pirates, and now plays as the captain of Bengaluru Bulls in the home-grown kabaddi league.

The kabaddi raider was a part of the Indian contingent in the Asian Kabaddi Championship 2016 and 2018 squad for Kabaddi Masters Dubai.

"As I look forward to hitting new heights and smashing records, I am very positive about the Athlete Representation service provided to me by Aethleti. And I have high expectations with this partnership in helping me reach my full potential on and off the field," Rohit said.

On this deal, Mr Ankit Nama, Co-Founder, Aethleti Circle LLP, said, "Our primary objective is to provide the athletes with well-managed services so that the athletes can just focus on their sport without worrying about other aspects.

Speaking on this deal, Ms Diksha Chhillar, Co-Founder of Aethleti Circle LLP, said, "We hope that through our expert services we will be able to fulfil the needs of the athletes and provide them with the best possible experience by providing them a buffet of the services."

Aethleti Circle LLP is a Sports Management firm located in Gurgaon, India. The main verticals

of the organisation are Athlete Representation, Content Production and Event Management. The organisation's main aim is to create awareness about the sporting activities happening in India and to help athletes in whatever way possible.

Source: Media Release