Dabang Delhi eye second Pro Kabaddi League Title after scintillating PKL 2025 Campaign Published: Thursday, October 30, 2025

oi-Sauradeep Ash

Dabang Delhi KC have stormed their way into the Final of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, emerging as one of the most consistent and dominant teams of the season.

The Season 8 champions are now eyeing their second PKL title, after a campaign that showcased their resilience, tactical brilliance, and depth in squad strength.

The capital-based franchise began Season 12 in sensational fashion, registering a six-match winning streak that immediately positioned them as title contenders. Their dream start was briefly halted by a narrow defeat to the Patna Pirates (33-30), but the setback only reignited their fighting spirit. The team bounced back emphatically, stringing together five consecutive victories to become the first team to qualify for the PKL Season 12 Playoffs.

With qualification secured early, Dabang Delhi KC opted to test their bench strength in the final leg of the league stage. Despite experimenting with combinations, they managed one win from their last three games, finishing the league phase with an impressive 13 wins and 5 losses, securing 2nd place on the points table, just behind Puneri Paltan.

In the much-anticipated Qualifier 1 clash, Dabang Delhi K.C. faced table-toppers Puneri Paltan in what turned out to be a classic encounter. The match ended in a thrilling tie, marking the third consecutive draw between the two sides this season. The contest was eventually decided in a tie-breaker, where Dabang Delhi KC held their nerve to clinch a 6-4 victory, becoming the first team to book their spot in the PKL Season 12 Final.

Speaking after the win, Dabang Delhi KC's Head Coach Joginder Narwal expressed confidence in his side's all-round performance, "This team has shown remarkable consistency and character throughout the season. Every player has stepped up when needed and we are fully focused on bringing the trophy back to Delhi. Puneri Paltan has been a top competitor for us. All our matches have ended in a tie breaker. We have to give our 100% against them."