Who Were The 3 Afghan Cricketers Killed In Pakistani Airstrike? All You Need To Know

What Happened In The Last IFA Shield Final Between East Bengal and Mohun Bagan?

Dabang Delhi Goes Green: PKL Team Links Every Raid to Tree Planting- EXCLUSIVE By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Saturday, October 18, 2025, 16:23 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

In a groundbreaking initiative that blends sport with sustainability, Dabang Delhi K.C. (DDKC) has become the first team in Pro Kabaddi League history to link on-field performance with real-world environmental action.

Teaming up with Aavashyak GAME, the franchise has launched a campaign that turns every raid point into a tree planted - symbolically rooting kabaddi to the very soil it was born from.

The initiative, titled "Raid for Green," has already created ripples across the sporting ecosystem. For every successful raid, a tree will be planted in the Delhi-NCR region - an area grappling with some of the world's worst air pollution. The campaign also features Green Fan of the Match, a special Green Game for Climate, and a limited-edition green jersey that Dabang Delhi proudly donned during their home leg.

Speaking to MyKhel, Prashant Mishra, CEO of Dabang Delhi K.C., said the vision was to go beyond sport and make a tangible difference.

"We wanted to do something different - something no other PKL team had attempted," he said. "When our marketing team met Aavashyak GAME, their sustainability-driven concept instantly resonated with us. Delhi has long battled poor air quality, and this was our way to give back - by creating impact, one raid at a time."

The collaboration wasn't just symbolic. Each point scored now equates to a measurable environmental contribution - with trees like neem and sweet lime being planted to help restore the Aravalli ecosystem. According to Aavashyak GAME's Co-Founder and Director, Varun Ambani, the environmental impact will be long-term.

"We're focusing on trees that can sequester nearly 150 tons of carbon over the next 20 years," Ambani explained. "It's not just about planting - it's about improving groundwater levels, empowering farmers, and rejuvenating Delhi's green lungs."

The initiative's reach has been amplified through PKL's massive broadcast audience. The campaign was showcased live during matches, reaching millions of viewers nationwide. Ambani believes that's where real influence lies.

"Seeing players in green jerseys and fans cheering for a cause inspires behavioural change," he said. "When sustainability becomes part of entertainment, awareness spreads effortlessly."

The green jersey match - a visual highlight of the campaign - symbolized a greener, more hopeful future. Mishra credits inspiration from global and domestic examples, such as RCB's IPL initiative, but insists the motivation was unique.

"Yes, we took inspiration from the IPL, but we wanted to motivate players to earn more raid points rather than dot balls," he laughed. "Our goal was to reward action - to turn aggression into positive impact."

Even players have embraced the movement. Team captain Ashu Malik has reportedly been keeping track of his raid points with a new sense of purpose.

"After every match, Ashu reminds us, 'Sir, don't forget to plant the trees,'" Mishra recalled fondly. "And our Iranian star Fazel Atrachali said he hoped this campaign would inspire people in his country too."

Fans have also responded enthusiastically to the Green Fan of the Match initiative. Through social media challenges and trivia contests, supporters win match tickets and eco-friendly rewards for pledging sustainable actions.

"The engagement has been phenomenal," said Ambani. "Fans even ask how many trees have been planted so far - that's when you know you're making a real connection."

Looking ahead, both Dabang Delhi and Aavashyak GAME have laid out a three-year roadmap to expand the initiative beyond tree planting. Plans include introducing waste management systems, energy-efficient lighting, and carbon footprint measurement across stadiums.

"This is not a one-season gimmick," Mishra stressed. "We've taken an oath to promote sustainability and carbon reduction. With Aavashyak GAME's expertise, we want to make kabaddi a climate-positive sport." Ambani added that education and awareness will be key.

"Ultimately, it's about inspiring small, consistent actions - switching off lights, reducing waste, living responsibly," he said. "If fans start thinking differently after watching a kabaddi game, that's our biggest win."

As of now, Dabang Delhi K.C. sit second on the PKL points table, well on course for another playoff appearance. But beyond the mat, their biggest victory may well be off the scoreboard - in the saplings taking root across Delhi, growing quietly with every raid.