PKL 2018: Desai’s second-half run inspires a come-from-behind win for U Mumba

Naveen Kumar managed a Super 10 for Dabang Delhi KC on a night where they had the lead for the first three-quarters of the game.

Dabang made an electric start to the contest, returning with the first three points of the game before U Mumba got on the board courtesy of a bonus point by Desai.

Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit had an excellent run from there which saw Dabang inflict the first All-Out of the match in the 8th minute.

Delhi's painted orange tonight! 🧡



A night to remember for the #Mumboys as they fought their way back to overcome the @DabangDelhiKC challenge on their home soil!



Here's how it all happened: https://t.co/h2kzgXCJ4I! #DELvMUM pic.twitter.com/nafdQdnU2w — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 1, 2018

U Mumba got their first tackle point of the game in the 11th minute after a Rohit Rana Block on Chandran Ranjit to bring the deficit down to just two points. They then levelled the scores in the 13th minute at 11-11. But Dabang, spurred on by their home crowd, took control of the game again. The home team inflicted their second All-Out of the game in the final minute of the half as Naveen Kumar got a touch on Dharmaraj Cheralathan to increase their lead to eight points as the scores read 21-13.

The half ended on a strong note for Dabang as Vishal Mane managed a Block on Rohit Baliyan off the final raid to ensure that Dabang went into the break with a nine-point advantage.

U Mumba started the second half the brighter of the two sides as they managed to score four of the first five points of the half. This included a Super Raid by Desai in the 2nd minute as the visitors brought the deficit down to six points. They managed to reduce the deficit even further before Joginder Narwal inflicted the first Super Tackle of the game on Desai in the 7th minute to take the lead back up to seven points.

Desai then got his second Super Raid of the game in the 9th minute as he got touches on Joginder Narwal, Vishal Mane and Rajesh Narwal to help U Mumba inflict their first All-Out of the game and bring the deficit down to one point with the scores reading 26-25. Desai also reached his Super 10 by way of this Super Raid. Naveen Kumar completed his Super 10 as well in the 13th minute as he got a touch on Surender Singh. At this point, Dabang still led 29-28.

Abolfazl Maghsoudlou handed U Mumba their first lead of the game in the 14th minute as he managed to get an Ankle Hold on Ranjit. Desai then got a touch on Pahal to reduce Dabang to a solitary player on the mat before Surender Singh helped U Mumba complete their second All-Out of the game in the 18th minute and increase their lead to five points.

Desai sealed the game for U Mumba in the 19th minute with his third Super Raid of the game as he got touches on Yogesh Hooda, Mane, Rajesh Narwal and Joginder Narwal to take the scores to 40-33. A tackle by Fazel Atrachali on Ranjit brought about the end of the scoring with U Mumba taking the victory by seven points.

(Source: PKL Media)