Haryana Steelers launch first ever licensed academy in Haryana in partnership with Brigadier Ran Singh Kabaddi Academy By MyKhel Staff Published: Saturday, October 11, 2025, 16:15 [IST]

Haryana Steelers has announced the Brigadier Ran Singh (BRS) Kabaddi Academy in Dighal, Haryana as the team's first licensed academy, marking significant step towards strengthening grassroots kabaddi development in the state.

The academy, operated by renowned Haryanvi artist and entrepreneur Kulbir Ahlawat, has been instrumental in promoting kabaddi talent across rural Haryana. Through this collaboration, Haryana Steelers aim to provide young athletes with a clear and structured pathway from the grassroots level to the professional stage.

Speaking on the association, Divyanshu Singh - CEO, Haryana Steelers and JSW Sports, said, "This partnership with BRS Academy reinforces our commitment to building a sustainable kabaddi ecosystem in Haryana. By combining our expertise in high performance planning with their local network, we aim to nurture future stars who can represent the Steelers and beyond."

Adding his thoughts on the partnership, Kulbir Ahlawat - Founder, BRS Kabaddi Academy, said, "Kabaddi is the pride of Haryana, and our dream has always been to give rural players a platform to shine. Partnering with Haryana Steelers takes that dream a step further - it connects our local talent to the professional world and shows that with the right guidance, Haryana can continue producing the best kabaddi players in the country."

Key Highlights of the Partnership

• Performance Pathway: Haryana Steelers will work closely with BRS Academy to design a structured performance plan tailored for different age groups.

• Sports Science Support: The team will assist in introducing sports science expertise and help recruit qualified professionals to ensure holistic athlete development.

• Direct Pathway to HS Academy: Top-performing players from BRS Academy will earn direct trial opportunities with the Haryana Steelers Academy at MDU, creating a transparent route from grassroots to elite kabaddi.

• Exposure with the Main Team: Selected athletes will get the chance to train with the Haryana Steelers senior team during the season, gaining first-hand exposure to the professional environment.

• Masterclasses: Haryana Steelers' A-team performance staff will conduct four masterclasses annually for both academy athletes and coaches, focusing on technical, tactical, and physical aspects of the game.

This partnership reflects Haryana Steelers' long-term vision to identify, nurture, and empower kabaddi talent within the state - ensuring that young players from villages like Dighal get access to the same level of professionalism and opportunity as those in national academies.

