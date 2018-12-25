English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Haryana Steelers play out a thrilling 40-40 tie with Tamil Thalaivas

By
pkl

Kolkata, December 25: Tamil Thaliavas and Haryana Steelers played out an exciting 40-40 tie in a Vivo Pro Kabaddi League season 6 match on Tuesday.

Haryana Steelers avoided defeat as they scored two points in the last minute. Monu Goyat top scored for Haryana with 17 points and put in a stellar performance. Ajay Thakur was in fine form for Tamil Thalaivas and he too scored 17 points. Haryana ended their league campaign on a positive note as did Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams finished bottom of the table in their respective zones.

Tamil Thalaivas began strongly and led 3-0 after three minutes with Ajay Thakur picking up a raid point. Haryana Steelers came back to trail 3-4 after five minutes. It was a close affair in the first 10 minutes. Monu Goyat picked up a two-point raid in the 7th minute to level the match at 6-6.

Steelers forced a super tackle in the 13th minute as they tied the match at 11-11. Anand was the star raider for Thalaivas in the first half. He picked up three raid points in two minutes as they led 16-14 at the end of the first half.

Tamil Thalaivas inflicted an all out at the start of the second half to lead 19-16. Haryana Steelers weren’t deterred by the all out and kept picking up points. In the 26th minute Haryana inflicted an all out to lead 27-23. Ajay Thakur made a super raid in the next minute to bring Thalaivas back in the match. In the 29th minute, Thalaivas inflicted an all out to lead 32-28.

It was a closely fought encounter with both teams level on 36-36 after 36 minutes. Ajay Thakur picked up two raid points in two minutes to give Thaliavas 39-37 lead after 38 minutes.

Source: Press Release

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Preview; IND v AUS, 3rd Test
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 25, 2018, 22:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 25, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue