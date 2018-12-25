Haryana Steelers play out a thrilling 40-40 tie with Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers avoided defeat as they scored two points in the last minute. Monu Goyat top scored for Haryana with 17 points and put in a stellar performance. Ajay Thakur was in fine form for Tamil Thalaivas and he too scored 17 points. Haryana ended their league campaign on a positive note as did Tamil Thalaivas. Both teams finished bottom of the table in their respective zones.

Tamil Thalaivas began strongly and led 3-0 after three minutes with Ajay Thakur picking up a raid point. Haryana Steelers came back to trail 3-4 after five minutes. It was a close affair in the first 10 minutes. Monu Goyat picked up a two-point raid in the 7th minute to level the match at 6-6.

Steelers forced a super tackle in the 13th minute as they tied the match at 11-11. Anand was the star raider for Thalaivas in the first half. He picked up three raid points in two minutes as they led 16-14 at the end of the first half.

Tamil Thalaivas inflicted an all out at the start of the second half to lead 19-16. Haryana Steelers weren’t deterred by the all out and kept picking up points. In the 26th minute Haryana inflicted an all out to lead 27-23. Ajay Thakur made a super raid in the next minute to bring Thalaivas back in the match. In the 29th minute, Thalaivas inflicted an all out to lead 32-28.

It was a closely fought encounter with both teams level on 36-36 after 36 minutes. Ajay Thakur picked up two raid points in two minutes to give Thaliavas 39-37 lead after 38 minutes.

