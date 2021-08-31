Haryana Steelers Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Haryana Steelers bolstered their squad with ten new additions at the VIVO PKL auction which was held in Mumbai from August 29 to August 31.
After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December.
The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.
The Haryana Steelers, who finished fifth in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi season, recorded their highest buy in the 2021 PKL Auction when they acquired all-rounder Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh.
In the three-day auction, the Steelers also bolstered their overseas contingent, bagging two Iranian players, raider Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou and all rounder Mirzaei Nader for Rs. 13.2 lakh and Rs. 12.1 lakh respectively.
The other seven additions to the Haryana team for the upcoming PKL season include all-rounder Rajesh Narwal (Rs. 10 lakh), all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (Rs. 55 lakh), all-rounder Ajay Ghanghas (Rs. 10 lakh), defender Vikas Jaglan (Rs. 20 lakh), defender Ravi Kumar (Rs. 27.5 lakh), defender Surender Nada (Rs. 20 lakh) and defender Rajesh Gurjar (Rs. 10 lakh).
The Haryana Steelers retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2019.
With the three-day auction done and dusted, here’s how the Haryana Steelers squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.
RETAINED PLAYERS
|
Player
|Position
|Retention Type
|
Vikash Khandola
|Raider
|Elite Retained
|
Vinay
|Raider
|Existing New Young Player
|
Vikas Chillar
|Raider
|Existing New Young Player
|
Chand Singh
|Defender
|Existing New Young Player
PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION
|
Player
|Position
|Category
|Bought For
|
Rohit Gulia
|All Rounder
|Category A
|Rs. 83 L
|
Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou
|Raider
|Category C
|Rs. 13.2 lakh
|
Mirzaei Nader
|All Rounder
|Category C
|Rs. 12.1 lakh
|
Rajesh Narwal
|All Rounder
|Category C
|Rs. 10 L
|
Brijendra Singh Chaudhary
|All Rounder
|Category C
|Rs. 55 L
|
Ajay Ghanghas
|All Rounder
|Category C
|Rs. 10 L
|
Vikas Jaglan
|Defender
|Category B
|Rs. 20 L
|
Ravi Kumar
|Defender
|Category B
|Rs. 27.5 L
|
Surender Nada
|Defender
|Category B
|Rs. 20 L
|Rajesh Gurjar
|Defender
|Category C
|Rs. 10 L
