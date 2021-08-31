English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Haryana Steelers Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

By
Haryana Steelers finished fifth in the previous season
Haryana Steelers finished fifth in the previous season

Bengaluru, Aug 31: Ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Haryana Steelers bolstered their squad with ten new additions at the VIVO PKL auction which was held in Mumbai from August 29 to August 31.

After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December.

The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.

The Haryana Steelers, who finished fifth in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi season, recorded their highest buy in the 2021 PKL Auction when they acquired all-rounder Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh.

In the three-day auction, the Steelers also bolstered their overseas contingent, bagging two Iranian players, raider Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou and all rounder Mirzaei Nader for Rs. 13.2 lakh and Rs. 12.1 lakh respectively.

The other seven additions to the Haryana team for the upcoming PKL season include all-rounder Rajesh Narwal (Rs. 10 lakh), all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (Rs. 55 lakh), all-rounder Ajay Ghanghas (Rs. 10 lakh), defender Vikas Jaglan (Rs. 20 lakh), defender Ravi Kumar (Rs. 27.5 lakh), defender Surender Nada (Rs. 20 lakh) and defender Rajesh Gurjar (Rs. 10 lakh).

The Haryana Steelers retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2019.

With the three-day auction done and dusted, here’s how the Haryana Steelers squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Haryana Steelers 2021 Full Squad:

RETAINED PLAYERS

Player

 Position Retention Type

Vikash Khandola

 Raider Elite Retained

Vinay

 Raider Existing New Young Player

Vikas Chillar

 Raider Existing New Young Player

Chand Singh

 Defender Existing New Young Player

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION

Player

 Position Category Bought For

Rohit Gulia

 All Rounder Category A Rs. 83 L

Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou

 Raider Category C Rs. 13.2 lakh

Mirzaei Nader

 All Rounder Category C Rs. 12.1 lakh

Rajesh Narwal

 All Rounder Category C Rs. 10 L

Brijendra Singh Chaudhary

 All Rounder Category C Rs. 55 L

Ajay Ghanghas

 All Rounder Category C Rs. 10 L

Vikas Jaglan

 Defender Category B Rs. 20 L

Ravi Kumar

 Defender Category B Rs. 27.5 L

Surender Nada

 Defender Category B Rs. 20 L
Rajesh Gurjar Defender Category C Rs. 10 L
Comments

MORE PKL NEWS

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Tuesday, August 31, 2021, 23:39 [IST]
Other articles published on Aug 31, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments