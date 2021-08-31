Haryana Steelers Squad 2021: Players List and Full Team for PKL Season 8

After a two-year gap due to the coronavirus pandemic, the upcoming season of the PKL is set to get underway in December.

The New Young Players (NYP) draft was carried out on August 29, while the overseas and Category A players and Category A (domestic players) went under the hammer on August 30. The auction for the players in categories B, C and D took place on August 31.

The Haryana Steelers, who finished fifth in the 2019 Pro Kabaddi season, recorded their highest buy in the 2021 PKL Auction when they acquired all-rounder Rohit Gulia for Rs. 83 lakh.

In the three-day auction, the Steelers also bolstered their overseas contingent, bagging two Iranian players, raider Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou and all rounder Mirzaei Nader for Rs. 13.2 lakh and Rs. 12.1 lakh respectively.

The other seven additions to the Haryana team for the upcoming PKL season include all-rounder Rajesh Narwal (Rs. 10 lakh), all-rounder Brijendra Singh Chaudhary (Rs. 55 lakh), all-rounder Ajay Ghanghas (Rs. 10 lakh), defender Vikas Jaglan (Rs. 20 lakh), defender Ravi Kumar (Rs. 27.5 lakh), defender Surender Nada (Rs. 20 lakh) and defender Rajesh Gurjar (Rs. 10 lakh).

The Haryana Steelers retained Vikash Khandola, Vinay, Vikas Chillar and Chand Singh from season 7 of the Pro Kabaddi League in 2019.

With the three-day auction done and dusted, here’s how the Haryana Steelers squad looks like ahead of the eighth season of the Pro Kabaddi League.

Haryana Steelers 2021 Full Squad:

RETAINED PLAYERS

Player Position Retention Type Vikash Khandola Raider Elite Retained Vinay Raider Existing New Young Player Vikas Chillar Raider Existing New Young Player Chand Singh Defender Existing New Young Player

PLAYERS BOUGHT IN AUCTION

Player Position Category Bought For Rohit Gulia All Rounder Category A Rs. 83 L Mohammad Esmaeil Maghsodlou Raider Category C Rs. 13.2 lakh Mirzaei Nader All Rounder Category C Rs. 12.1 lakh Rajesh Narwal All Rounder Category C Rs. 10 L Brijendra Singh Chaudhary All Rounder Category C Rs. 55 L Ajay Ghanghas All Rounder Category C Rs. 10 L Vikas Jaglan Defender Category B Rs. 20 L Ravi Kumar Defender Category B Rs. 27.5 L Surender Nada Defender Category B Rs. 20 L Rajesh Gurjar Defender Category C Rs. 10 L