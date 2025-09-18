PKL 12 Thrillers: One in Two Matches Settled by a Margin of Five or Fewer

Haryana Steelers vs Patna Pirates PKL 2025 Highlights: Shivam Patare stars as Steelers win by 11 points

The Haryana Steelers fought off a resilient Patna Pirates but eventually beat them 43-32 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday night. In what was a replay of season 11's final, Shivam Patare led the charge with 15 points, while Hardeep and Jaideep both secured crucial High Fives for their team.

The first half saw the Haryana Steelers race off the blocks with a flurry of tackles and raids, building a healthy lead within the opening quarter. Shivam looked unstoppable early on, striking with successive successful raids to leave the Pirates on the back foot.

Maninder Singh too made his presence felt, mixing clever raids to keep the scoreboard ticking for the Pirates. The Steelers' defence, which looked watertight at the start, suddenly began to crack under relentless pressure. The momentum had clearly shifted by the midway mark.

The three-time champions and Season 11's finalists showed why they are never out of the fight. Milan Dahiya turned the tide with a stunning six-point raid, completing a massive ALL OUT that brought the Pirates roaring back into the contest. His aggression and sharpness caught the Steelers completely off guard, silencing the early momentum.

From trailing by seven, the Pirates clawed their way back to reduce the deficit to just three points at halftime, with the score reading 21-18 in favour of the Steelers. The Steelers still held the edge, but the Pirates sent a clear message that they were not down and out heading into the second half of this Rivalry Week clash.

The second half began with the Pirates throwing everything they had at the Steelers. Ayan and Sudhakar M tried to wrest control with some quick raids, while Navdeep and Ankit held the defence steady. The Steelers, however, absorbed the pressure calmly, with Jaideep and Rahul standing tall at the back to deny the Pirates an easy points.

Shivam Patare once again proved to be the heartbeat of the attack for the Steelers, keeping the scoreboard ticking with a successful raid that got Sanket Sawant and Deepak. Vinay too chipped in, getting Deepak and ensuring the Steelers never lost their grip on the match.

The defining moment came with just over seven minutes left, when Hardeep powered through with a fierce tackle to inflict a crucial ALL OUT on the Pirates - T. That swung momentum firmly in the Steelers' favour, opening up a comfortable double-digit lead.

From then on, the Steelers dictated terms, playing smartly to protect their advantage while continuing to push the Pirates on the back foot. The final whistle confirmed a commanding 43-32 victory, underlining Haryana's steel and balance across departments.