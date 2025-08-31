'Kabaddi gave me everything': Pardeep Narwal felicitated by PKL in special ceremony By MyKhel Staff Published: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 12:50 [IST]

oi-Sauradeep Ash

On a day filled with nostalgia, the Kabaddi industry celebrated a man who changed the way the sport is played - Pardeep Narwal, the Dubki King.

For over a decade, his raids left defenders in his wake and fans at the stadiums roaring. More than 1,800 raid points, three Pro Kabaddi League titles, and a move - the dubki - that became synonymous with his name.

Yet, when Pardeep spoke at his felicitation, it wasn't the numbers that defined his voice, it was the emotion. "I came here today only for the fans," he said. "Even now, when they call or message me, I feel like I must return for them."

He remembered friendships, naming fellow warrior Maninder Singh, now at Patna Pirates - the team that gave him his fame - as one who stood by him beyond the mat. He recalled the joy of victories, the sting of near-misses, but above all, the unbreakable bond with the game. "The Pro Kabaddi League gave me everything - fame, family, and the love of countless people. I want to take it as far as I can."

The journey does not end here. With his Pardeep Narwal Kabaddi Academy, where 65 children will be chasing their dreams, Pardeep has chosen to gift the future what he once received. "I want to grow my kids like my coach once grew me," he said. This academy will open on September 1, and will usher in the new generation of kabaddi stars.

As legends across Indian sport like Dhanraj Pillai and Pullela Gopichand rose to applaud him, they were joined by current stars such as Jyothi Yarraji, Yogesh Kathuniya, and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. In that moment, one truth echoed - Pardeep Narwal may step away from the mat, but his spirit will forever live on in the game he gave his life to.

(An excerpt from agency)