PKL 2018: Gujarat Fortunegiants outclass Haryana Steelers

The raiding duo of K Prapanjan and Sachin led the charge for Gujarat and both achieved a super 10 each to score 22 points. Parvesh Bhainswal and Sunil Kumar led the defence for Gujarat and contained Haryana raiders throughout the match.

Haryana Steelers are now out of contention of making the playoffs and suffered throughout the match as their defence couldn't get going. Monu Goyat top scored for Haryana Steelers with 11 points.

K Prapanjan kickstarted the proceedings for Gujarat Fortunegiants with a two-point raid in the second minute as they led 4-1.

Haryana Steelers crumbled under Gujarat's fast start and suffered an all out as early as the 4th minute. Monu Goyat tried to restore some parity in the first half with a couple of good raids. After 10 minutes of play, Gujarat Fortunegiants led 18-9.

Naveen made a super raid in the 12th minute as Haryana Steelers reduced the deficit to seven points and trailed 12-19. But the raiding duo of Prapanjan and Sachin were relentless in the first half. Gujarat's defence joined the scoring with a super tackle in the 18th minute. At the end of the first half, Gujarat Fortunegiants enjoyed a 12-point lead.

Haryana Steelers defence struggled in the first half as they scored just two tackle points. Gujarat made a two-point raid in the 27th minute to extend their lead to 32-19. Gujarat Fortunegiants inflicted another all out in the 29th minute to lead 36-20.

The last 10 minutes were more about Haryana Steelers reducing the margin of defeat. Vikas Kandola made a two-point raid in the 35th minute as Haryana Steelers trailed 27-40. Monu Goyat made a two-point raid as Steelers inflicted an all out in the 36th minute to reduce the deficit further by eight points.

Source: Press Release