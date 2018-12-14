PKL 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Puneri Paltan

PKL Points Table | PKL Results | PKL Fixtures

Deepak Hooda with 8 raid points and Sunil Siddhgavale with 8 tackle points were the heroes of the match for Jaipur. While, GB More top scored 5 raid points for Pune, who lost their way after the first 10 minutes of the match. Jaipur Pink Panthers still have an outside chance of making it to the playoffs while Puneri Paltan are not in contention.

The first five minutes of the match were evenly contested with both teams trading raid and tackle points. Ajinkya Pawar made a successful raid in the 6th minute to give Jaipur Pink Panthers 5-4 lead.

.@JaipurPanthers roared and silenced @PuneriPaltan to kick off their home leg in splendid fashion! 🙌



For a closer look at #JAIvPUN, click here: https://t.co/e0G77nPHgf pic.twitter.com/OOXK0ORILo — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 14, 2018

Deepak Hooda made a two-point raid in the 10th minute as Jaipur led 9-7. From that point Jaipur Pink Panthers never looked back and left Puneri Paltan behind.

An all out was inflicted by Jaipur as they led 12-7 and were in rampant form. In the next 10 minutes they allowed Puneri Paltan to score just two points as Deepak Hooda led the raid department while Sunil Sidhgavali marshaled the defence. At the end of the first half, Jaipur Pink Panthers held a healthy lead of 12 points with the score 21-9.

Sandeep Narwal started the second half on a brighter note for Puneri Paltan with a two-point raid in the 22nd minute. Jaipur Pink Panthers in full control of the match in the second half as they didn't take any unnecessary risks. With less than five minutes to go, Jaipur led 30-20 and were on course to a comfortable victory. Puneri Paltan's efforts of making a comeback were thwarted as their raiders just couldn't pick up enough points.

Source: Press Release