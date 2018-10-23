PKL 2018: Tamil Thalaivas edge Puneri Paltan to end losing streak

Ajay Thakur led the charge for Thalaivas as he scored 12 points and reached the 600-point milestone in Pro Kabaddi League. Jasvir Singh chipped in with eight points and important raids for the Thalaivas. GB More who came on a substitute for Puneri Paltan scored 10 points.

It was an evenly contested match with both teams trading raid and tackle points in the first five minutes. Jasvir Singh started brightly for the Thalaivas and Nitin Tomar got couple of raid points for the Paltans. After five minutes both teams were level at 4 points apiece.

Ajay Thakur reached the milestone of 600 raid points in Pro Kabaddi League in the 6th minute of the match. Sukesh Hegde and Jasvir supported Thakur with raid points as Tamil Thalaivas led 10-6 after nine minutes. Puneri Paltan forced a super tackle in the 13th minute as they cut the deficit to just one point.

Tamil Thalaivas inflicted the first all out of the match in the 15th minute to lead 15-12. Nitin Tomar scored two more raid points for Puneri Paltan as they went in the break trailing 15-16.

Both teams refused to give an inch and fought for every point in the second half. Thalaivas held a slender advantage for the first 10 minutes as they led 23-20 after 30 minutes.

Ajay Thakur scored an important raid point in the 31st minute to give Thalaivas a five-point lead. Jasvir Singh scored with a two-point raid as the Thalaivas inflicted another all out to lead 29-20 in the 32nd minute.

In the 35th minute Thakur attained a super 10 with a two-point raid to give Thalaivas 31-22 lead. Puneri Paltan tried to mount a comeback but Nitin Tomar’s absence off the court hurt their chances. With less than two minutes left, Tamil Thalaivas led 32-27. Puneri Paltan scored two quick points in a minute to cut the deficit to 29-32.

Jasvir Singh scored a critical two-point in the 39th minute to give Tamil Thalaivas 34-30 lead. Amit Hooda came up with a strong tackle to send Nitin Tomar to the bench to ensure Tamil Thalaivas’ victory.

In Wednesday’s matches, Bengaluru Bulls will face Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan take on UP Yoddha.

Source: Press Release