PKL 2019: Ahmedabad's EKA Arena by TransStadia to host Season 7 playoffs and final

By
vivo

Bengaluru, Sept. 10: The VIVO Pro Kabaddi League crosses mid - point of the league stage of Season 7, and the action so far has been nothing short of edge-of-the-seat.

With all the excitement in store in the 'Toughest' half, Mashal Sports Pvt. Ltd, the organizer of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announce Ahmedabad as the venue for the playoffs and final for this year scheduled to take place between October 14th and October 19th.

EKA Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad will host the two eliminators, semifinals and the Grand finale.

With every team having played their opponents once, the competition hereon gets tougher, making way to the playoffs. The teams at the bottom will fight their way to the top 6 to make it to the playoffs as every match will be a turning point for these teams.

The VIVO PKL Season 7 caravan heads to Pune with matches from September 14th followed by Jaipur - the Pink city where matches begin on September 21st. The last two cities are Panchkula and Greater Noida, leading to nail-biting playoffs from October 14th onward - with the Grand Finale on October 19th.

Schedule: Playoffs and Finals in Ahmedabad:

14th October (Monday):

Match 1: Eliminator 1: League Rank 3 vs League Rank 6

Match 2: Eliminator 2: League Rand 4 vs League Rank 5

16th October (Wednesday):

Match 1: Semifinal 1: League Rank 1 vs Winner of Eliminator 1

Match 2: Semifinal 2: League Rank 2 vs Winner of Eliminator 2

19th October (Saturday): Final

Source: Press Release

Rohit may open instead of Rahul: Prasad
Story first published: Tuesday, September 10, 2019, 17:23 [IST]
