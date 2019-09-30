PKL 2019: Dabang Delhi, Bengal Warriors face off in top of the table clash

Top of the table clash

After Sunday night’s win over Puneri Paltan, the Delhi team is assured of a top two finish and in the process have directly entered the semifinals.

A win over the Bengal Warriors on Monday (September 30) will guarantee a top of the table finish for the Delhi team as they will garner a total of 87 points, while the Warriors will collect a total of 83 points.

Maninder Singh vs Naveen Kumar

When the two teams face off in Panchkula, the fans will see the top raiders of the league clash. Both Delhi and Bengal have the top raiders in their rank. Delhi’s Naveen Kumar, and Bengal’s Maninder Singh are in rampaging form and their teams will bank on them heavily.

Naveen will head into the match on the back of another super show. The Delhi raider scored his seventeenth consecutive Super 10 in Delhi’s massive win over the Pune team. It was the raider’s eighteenth overall super 10 of the ongoing season. Kumar in on the verge of equalling Pardeep Narwal’s record from the fifth season of PKL, where Narwal scored 19 super 10s in a season, which is currently the maximum by any raider.

Meanwhile, in the opposition ranks, Bengal Warriors skipper Maninder Singh is also in rampaging form. He has been leading his team from the front this season, and the Warriors will once again bank on their skipper to raid through the opposition’s ranks. Singh is on a roll as he has notched up four consecutive Super 10s, and they have all been convincing ones with each being more than 15 raid points.

Both Naveen and Maninder have broken records all through this season and it will be a treat to watch when the duo face off on Monday. Both team’s defence will have to be at their best as this promises to be a raider’s game.

Supporting cast

While both Delhi and Bengal have seen their top raiders lead from the front, they have received apt support from their team members.

Apart from Maninder, raiders K Prapanjan, Mohammad Nabibakhsh and Sukesh Hegde have all chipped in this season. When Maninder has endured a bad day in office, the others have stepped in and won games for the Bengal team. In fact Prapanjan had put on a stellar display against Delhi is their first meeting and the Warriors will hope for another all round show.

The story has been the same in the Delhi team, as Naveen has been aptly supported by his teammates. Chandran Ranjit, Vijay and Meraj Sheyk have been Naveen’s pillar of support throughout the season and have provided depth to the Delhi team.

Head-to-head

Currently the Delhi team is placed on top, while Bengal is second. Heading into the 115th match of the season, the Dabang Delhi lads hold an edge over the Bengal Warriors. The teams have faced off thirteen times in all editions of the PKL, and Delhi have won more matches.

While Delhi have won six matches, the Warriors have won five out of the thirteen times they have faced off. Their matches have ended in a draw only twice. In their first meeting this season, Delhi and Bengal played out a draw and heading into the match they are both well placed on the points table, but Delhi hold an edge over Bengal.

In their last six meetings, the Dabang Delhi lads have never lost to the Warriors and they will hope to carry forward that form on Monday. In their last six meetings, Warriors have won four matches and tied twice.

With the top two teams squaring off, the match surely promises to be a treat for the eyes.