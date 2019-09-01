English
PKL 2019: Mighty UP Yoddha secure thrilling win over Bengal Warriors

By
Bengaluru, Sept. 1: UP Yoddha – the UP franchisee of the Pro Kabaddi League on Sunday secured an exciting 32-29 win over Bengal Warriors at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru in Match 69 of Vivo Pro-Kabaddi.

Riding on Shirkant Jadhav’s 9 raid points, who also completed his 300 points in Vivo Pro Kabaddi during the match and Nitesh Kumar’s 7(first high 5 of the season) tackle points UP secured their fifth win of the season.

In the first half, UP Yoddha had a slow start as Bengal Warriors got the first points on the board with 19 minutes left in the half the Bengal were 2-0 up. UP Yoddha soon made a comeback and scored 2 quick points. But Bengal soon raced into a 6-2 lead.

It was then that Nitesh Kumar pulled in some heroics. A super tackle by Nitesh Kumar closed the gap to 4-6 for UP. With 10 minutes to go it was again Kumar as another super tackle by him on Mohd.

Nabibakhsh reduced Bengal’s lead to only a single point. Within only 12 minutes Kumar raced to his first high 5 of the season. Young Ankush was brought in with two players for UP on the mat and in a do-or-die raid he pulled off a two pointer to bring back his team in the game.

In a defence dominated first half, the half-time score stood at 12-13 in favour of Bengal Warriors.

In the second half, the defence of UP Yoddha continued their domination. They inflicted an all-out on Bengal four minutes into the half and went into a two point lead at 19-17. It was neck to neck competition as both the teams kept on scoring points on defence.

At 25-24 in favour of UP Yoddha, the teams went into the official time-out. The last five minutes belonged to UP as they dominated both in defence and offence. With less than 3 minutes to go UP Yoddha led by 29-26. UP Yoddha held their nerve as they closed the game 32-29 to secure their second win on the trot.

U.P. Yoddha are now placed 7th on the points table with 32 points (5 wins, 5 losses and 2 draws).

Source: Press Release

Story first published: Sunday, September 1, 2019, 21:53 [IST]
