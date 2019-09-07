PKL 2019 Preview: Bengal eye an encore against Gujarat

The match which begins at 7.30pm at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium.

It will be shown live on Star Sports with live streaming available on Hotstar.

Bengal Warriors managed to beat Gujarat Fortunegiants for the first time when these teams met earlier this season and will certainly be eyeing an encore this time around.

That match had gone down to the last raid where it was a Do or Die raid for Bengal Warriors in a Super Tackle situation with Bengal leading by 1 point.

Had Gujarat been successful, they would have won the game. But Prapanjan went for the raid and got the points needed.

Prapanjan finished as the best raider in the match with 8 raid points while Maninder Singh had 5 raid points. Gujarat captain Sunil Kumar had a superb 2nd half and finished with a HIGH 5 (6 tackle points).

Now as the two teams meet again, sparks are bound to fly.

Averaging 19.4 raid points per game, Bengal Warriors are the third best raiding team in PKL 7. They also have the second best raid SR among all teams at 47.

However, Gujarat have been good in their defence and have the best tackle SR among all teams in PKL 7.

A cracker of a contest is on the cards!

